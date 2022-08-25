JONESBORO — The first game of the 2022 football season will bring the first significant Friday night playing time for most of the Jonesboro Hurricane.
Head coach Randy Coleman said only eight players on the squad played significant snaps for the Hurricane in the past. Others have played limited roles, or none at all, on Friday nights.
That begins to change this evening when Jonesboro travels to longtime rival West Memphis. Kickoff at Hamilton-Shultz Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Coleman describes his 15th year as Jonesboro’s head coach as a transition season. The Hurricane is moving up in classification, joining the state’s largest schools in Class 7A, with an inexperienced team and a new offensive scheme.
“I think we’ve all got to have the expectations that there’s going to be mistakes made, but we’re going to get better quickly,” Coleman said. “I think just mentally, there’s got to be a place that we have to reach where we’re OK with setbacks as long as we’re ultimately growing.”
Jonesboro graduated 34 seniors from last year’s team that tied for the 6A-East conference championship, including five all-state players. This year’s team has only 20 seniors.
“We’ve got a bunch of people who have either been backups or haven’t had a Friday night snap at all,” Coleman said. “With that, you’re going to have a lot of times where you’re going to face some adversity, so how are we going to respond to it?”
Jonesboro’s starters built a 28-7 lead during a benefit game a week ago at Mountain Home. The Hurricane’s backups were in the scrimmage, Coleman said, as the Bombers rallied for a 31-28 victory.
While Jonesboro is moving from the spread to a more run-oriented system, three of its four touchdowns in the scrimmage came via the pass. Junior quarterback Terrance Brown impressed Coleman with his performance.
“I thought Terrance played very, very well. He was 5-of-9 for 187 yards and three touchdowns, but another touchdown was called back for a block in the back. He very easily could have been 5-of-9 for 250 yards and four touchdowns,” Coleman said. “That’s the kind of passing attack we’re going to have to have to keep people’s box numbers even or to our benefit. We’re going to have to throw it over the top of them a little bit, and he did that well.”
Senior wide receiver Phillip Tillman, who joined the team this season, caught two touchdown passes and could be the Hurricane’s most dynamic offensive player, Coleman said. Junior running back Markevious Pickett had more than 100 yards rushing and senior running back Brock McCoy had around 100 total yards, including a 71-yard pass reception for a score.
“It shows people on film that we have different guys who can be explosive,” Coleman said. “Now we just have to make sure that we take care of the ball and keep ourselves in good down and distance scenarios.”
Shotgun snaps were an issue after senior center Kathon Green suffered a broken hand, but Coleman said the Hurricane is back to full strength on the offensive line.
The defense will be closer to full strength with the return of sophomore middle linebacker Markeice Stafford and senior free safety Will Thyer. Senior outside linebacker Scott Williams will be a game-time decision because of an ankle injury, Coleman said, while junior defensive tackle Marlon Adams (shoulder) will sit out tonight.
Coleman said the benefit game showed the Hurricane’s need to develop depth, something he discussed with the team after the game.
“For us to be a good, competitive 7A football team, our reserves need to be as good or as close to as good as our starters, especially in a two-deep scenario. We’ve got to be competitive with our twos and we’re not there yet,” Coleman said. “The good thing is when you have a bunch of young kids, they’re going to grow daily and we just have to keep working toward that, and help them understand this is a process.”
Jonesboro dominated the last two meetings with West Memphis, winning 38-13 in 2020 and 40-0 last season. Coleman said the Blue Devils, who were 4-7 last season, should be improved this fall.
“They’re very good defensively and their quarterback is a good player. They’re in a similar boat to what we’re in,” Coleman said. “We have a small senior class and I think we’re going to start six seniors on both sides of the ball. They only have six seniors total and four are starters. You’re talking about out of 44 possible starters, 10 are going to be seniors. That’s something odd.”
Tonight’s game is the 65th in a series West Memphis leads 33-29-2, dating to 1955. Records indicate this is the first time the Hurricane and Blue Devils have met in a season opener.
West Memphis attended team camps at Jonesboro on a weekly basis in June. Coleman said the two coaching staffs have a good relationship.
“I consider them all friends and they’re friends with several people on our coaching staff. We don’t mind competing in the summer and all that,” Coleman said. “When it’s game week, you hate them, and then when it’s over, you love them. That’s the cool thing to me with this rivalry, where it is now.
“It’s very evenly matched every year. We know they’re going to play a good brand of football and play with class, and we feel like we’ll do the same.”