JONESBORO — A new quarterback takes the controls Friday night for the Westside Warriors.
Junior Gus Yearta will run the offense as Westside opens the season against Greene County Tech at Warrior Stadium. A starting linebacker last season, Yearta saw limited action on offense as a sophomore with one pass attempt and eight rushing attempts.
“Gus is a good kid and he’s listening. He’s being coachable and doing everything I ask him to do,” Westside head coach Bobby Engle said. “I really expect with just a few games under his belt, he’ll be really comfortable back there.”
Yearta is one of several juniors being counted upon in the backfield of Westside’s I-formation offense.
Cameron Hedger, Darvin Fowler and Connor Crain combined to rush for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns as sophomores. Hedger ran for 226 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries in Westside’s 76-47 loss at Hamburg in the Class 4A state playoffs.
“We’ve got really two guys who have a significant amount of time back there in Darvin Fowler and Connor Crain. Yearta is coming in new at quarterback and Cameron Hedger is looking to step up as a full-time starter,” said Engle, whose team finished 3-7 last fall. “We need our quarterback to make the right reads and put us in the right position, to make the right calls. It’s going to be limited on him the first couple of weeks here as far as how much we give him the reins to run the offense.”
GCT prevailed 20-0 when the teams met in Paragould to kick off the 2020 season. The Eagles led 6-0 at halftime before tacking on a touchdown in each of the last two quarters.
While GCT returns quarterback Christian Barber from last year’s 6-5 squad, the Eagles lost all-state running back David Williams and top receiver Shad Vaughan to graduation.
“I think they’ll be kind of similar to what they had last year,” Engle said. “Hopefully, their running game is a little bit new this year. I know they lost some key running backs, but I guess on both sides of the football that will be both teams. We’ve lost key guys everywhere and I know Tech graduated Shad Vaughan and those guys who were pretty successful.”
Engle said the Warriors are still trying to catch up somewhat after a late start to preseason drills. Westside was in the midst of a 10-day pause because of COVID-19 when Arkansas high school teams officially started practice a little over three weeks ago.
The Warriors held their first practice Aug. 7. They did not have a benefit game last week.
“We were down 10 days’ worth of practice and we got shut down five to seven days before that, so we’re looking at anywhere from two to two and a half weeks of lost practice time that we needed to get our basic stuff down where we could implement some of the new stuff really about this time,” Engle said. “We’re not implementing as much stuff in the playbook as we wanted at this point. It is what it is, so we’ll go on and move forward. We’ll keep it simple and hopefully we can get through it.”