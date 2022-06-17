New Raiders getting plenty of work

JONESBORO — Seniors filled key positions last fall as Nettleton won the 5A-East football championship during its first perfect regular season since 1994.
The Raiders have been busy identifying replacements this spring, a process that continued this month with two team camps at Jonesboro High School. Nettleton went through drills Wednesday along with Jonesboro, West Memphis, Marion and Blytheville at Cooksey-Johns Field.
“We’ve gotten some good work in. It’s been a good experience,” Nettleton coach Steven Hampton said. “Like I told our guys, we want to get guys on film and see what they can do, whether they can help us.
“Offensively, we’re getting new guys reps – a new quarterback, new running back, new offensive linemen – so they can jell together. We’ve done that. Now it’s just a matter of focusing on us the rest of the summer once we come back from the dead period.”
The Raiders lost eight offensive starters from last year’s team that finished 11-1 and reached the second round of the 5A state playoffs, including all-state selections in quarterback Cameron Scarlett, running back Koby Bradley and offensive tackle Moses Williams.
Sophomore Maddox Hampton is likely to take most snaps at quarterback, although junior Curtez Smith could also see action there as well as outside receiver.
“He’s picking things up,” Steven Hampton said of his son Maddox. “He’s been around this, he’s been around Coach (Clint) Wilson, our offensive coordinator, the whole time we’ve been here, so he knows the terminology. It’s just a matter of getting reps with his receivers. A lot of these guys, he’s new throwing to them, and they’re getting that timing down and building the chemistry that you have to have between quarterback and receiver.”
Senior Keandre Pope takes over at running back after backing up Bradley last year.
Pope finished the season with 280 yards and four touchdowns last season. He ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in the Raiders’ 35-7 loss to Little Rock Christian in the 5A quarterfinals, a game Bradley missed because of injury.
“His deal is he’s learned how to stick the foot in the ground, get in between the tackles and not look for a home run every time, to hammer it in there and take the four or five-yard gain. Then when the big play presents itself, he can make it happen,” Hampton said Wednesday. “Then today we saw Tay Johnson, he’s going to play some slot receiver and he’ll rotate at running back, and he made a great run against Marion where he was able to show his speed and get away from them. When you run away from those guys, that’s saying something.”
The Raiders have more experience defensively with returning all-state selections in senior tackle Jordan Pigram and senior linebacker Blake Brown. Pigram had 30 tackles for loss among his 73 total stops, while Brown led the team with 122 tackles.
Senior nose guard Kam Phillips added 14 tackles for loss last fall and Hampton also expects Keon Stallings, a 6-2, 250-pound sophomore, to step in on the defensive line.
“We’re pleased with our front line guys,” Hampton said. “Blake Brown didn’t scrimmage today because he’s got a little hip pointer. We’re looking at linebacker, it’s kind of a need for us, and we have to find some guys who can help us there. But I think overall we’re pleased with where we’re at (defensively). Once we get Blake back and get some other guys back, I feel really good about where we’ll be.”
The Raiders will play the same non-conference opponents in a different order to open the season. They start with trips to Mountain Home and Pocahontas before their Sept. 9 home opener against Blytheville.
Hampton said Nettleton will resume preparations when the Arkansas Activities Association dead period ends July 11.