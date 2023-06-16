Newcomers add experience to A-State roster

Derrian Ford runs a play during Arkansas’ victory over South Dakota State on Nov. 16, 2022, in Fayetteville. Ford, a former Magnolia standout, is among seven new scholarship players on Arkansas State’s basketball roster.

 Michael Woods / Associated Press

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s men’s basketball roster has an experienced look, which is what new head coach Bryan Hodgson had in mind during the recruiting process.

Twelve of the 13 scholarship players on ASU’s 2023-24 roster have played Division I basketball, six with the Red Wolves and six with other teams. The seven-player signing class includes six recruits who have played in a combined total of 353 Division I games.

