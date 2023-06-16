Newcomers add experience to A-State roster

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s men’s basketball roster has an experienced look, which is what new head coach Bryan Hodgson had in mind during the recruiting process.
Twelve of the 13 scholarship players on ASU’s 2023-24 roster have played Division I basketball, six with the Red Wolves and six with other teams. The seven-player signing class includes six recruits who have played in a combined total of 353 Division I games.
Hodgson referenced San Diego State and Florida Atlantic, teams that played in the Final Four last season, when talking about the experience in ASU’s recruiting class.
“Those were both veteran mid-major teams,” Hodgson said during a video conference Monday. “Obviously we lost at Alabama to San Diego State, so I can speak about them firsthand. That was one of toughest, most disciplined groups we played all year. They were veteran, they were all older, experienced, and usually experience leads to success. Florida Atlantic was the same way.
“This is a copycat game and if you look, go back as long as you want to, some of the best teams in the country have been the older teams.”
Among the returnees, fifth-year senior point guard Caleb Fields has played in 117 games at ASU, starting 107. Junior guard Avery Felts has played in 79 games.
LaQuill Hardnett, a 6-8 graduate transfer from Buffalo, has 110 games of Division I experience. Former Searcy star Freddy Hicks, a junior transfer from Tarleton State who scored 934 career points for the Texans, has played in 74 Division I games.
Newcomers Derrian Ford (Arkansas), Dyondre Dominguez (UMass), Taryn Todd (TCU/New Mexico) and Lado Laku (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi/Cal State Fullerton) have between 21 and 63 games of experience in other programs.
“The way I want to build my roster is I want to get old and stay old, to be honest with you. I think that was something we were able to accomplish this offseason in the portal and will continue to look to do so moving forward,” Hodgson said. “That being said, we do want to mix in some high school guys.
“The reality of it is you’re going to run into those coaches who may tell you, ‘No, I’m not going to recruit high school guys anyway because if they’re good, they’re just going to leave.’ Well, I think it’s part of our job to prepare for that. If I recruit a high school kid, he comes here and he has a really good season at Arkansas State and he goes in the transfer portal because the grass is greener somewhere else to him, well, it’s my job to replace him.”
ASU returns two of its top three scorers from last season’s team that finished 13-20. Fields averaged 11.4 points despite playing most of the season with a wrist fracture, while guard Terrance Ford Jr. averaged 10.8 points as a freshman. Ford shot 48.4 percent from the 3-point line in Sun Belt Conference play.
The Red Wolves landed two former state high school stars in Hicks, a 6-6 guard/forward, and Derrian Ford, a 6-3 guard who has three years of eligibility remaining.
Ford was a two-time Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year at Magnolia, where he averaged better than 23 points per game as a junior and a senior. He played limited minutes while appearing in 21 games as a freshman for the Razorbacks.
Hodgson said the relationship the Red Wolves built with Ford and the former Magnolia star’s love of his home state won out in the recruiting process.
“I don’t know that I’ve recruited a more quality young man than Derrian Ford. The recruiting process, I think the best way to sum that up would be it was one of the most genuine and refreshing processes for me in my eight years, going into nine, as a Division I coach,” Hodgson said. “All the questions he asked were the right questions. It wasn’t me, me, me. Derrian wants to win, Derrian wants to play, Derrian wants to compete, and he loves the state of Arkansas.”
ASU announced three signees last week to wrap up its recruiting class. Todd, a 6-5 guard, spent last season at Northwest Florida State College after playing two seasons at TCU and one at New Mexico.
Laku, a 6-10 post, played for Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College last season. Obadiah Curtis, a 6-5 guard, averaged 19.7 points last season for Reedley (Calif.) College.
Hodgson said high school and junior college recruiting have taken hits because of the transfer portal.
“Those guys aren’t getting quite the looks that they would have a few years ago because everybody is going back, looking through the numbers of the proven Division I guys, which is great, and we did the same thing. And we got a couple of really good ones,” Hodgson said. “But it’s been my experience, if you look back at the teams I’ve coached at both Buffalo and Alabama, we’ve had some junior college guys on those teams who were impact guys, so we’re going to continue to take a look at the junior college route.
“If you look at both Lado Laku and Taryn Todd, both of those guys are Division I transfers as well. I wanted to add some veteran leadership to this group. I wanted to add some experienced depth to this group and both of those guys bring that. Then Obadiah Curtis is a guy who was 20 points a game at a junior college in California. That’s probably one of the more underrecruited junior college leagues in the country. A lot of the best players in California leave California to go to national JUCOs, but every year there’s a couple of really good players who come out of California JUCOs, which is what led us to Obadiah.”
Former Greene County Tech star Zane Butler has joined the Red Wolves as a walk-on. Butler, a 5-11 guard who averaged 22 points per game as a GCT senior in the 2019-20 season, played in 27 games over two seasons at SIU-Edwardsville and spent last season at Navarro College in Texas.
Noah McDavid, a 6-5 sophomore guard from Dallas, has also transferred to ASU as a walk-on. McDavid played in 52 games over the last two seasons at Tarleton State, where he averaged 2.3 points per game as a sophomore.
The Red Wolves began eight weeks of summer workouts Monday. Hodgson said ASU will use all four hours allotted per week by the NCAA for summer workouts.
“Really the work starts now,” Hodgson said. “I think the big part of that, obviously there’s an on-the-floor part and we only get four hours a week with them on the floor, but a big part of it is just getting to know these guys, what makes them tick, where they come from, what they’re about, their families. We’re going to do that.”