Newcomers fill key roles for baseball Red Wolves

Junior Jared Toler returns at first base for Arkansas State after batting .294 with 10 home runs and 37 runs batted in last season. The Red Wolves open the season at home this evening against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — The team that occupies the home dugout this evening at Tomlinson Stadium will look considerably different from the club that filled it last season.

Arkansas State’s baseball roster features 22 newcomers as the Red Wolves look to bounce back from last year’s 11-38 finish. The season starts tonight with the first game of a weekend series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

