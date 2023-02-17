Newcomers fill key roles for baseball Red Wolves

JONESBORO — The team that occupies the home dugout this evening at Tomlinson Stadium will look considerably different from the club that filled it last season.
Arkansas State’s baseball roster features 22 newcomers as the Red Wolves look to bounce back from last year’s 11-38 finish. The season starts tonight with the first game of a weekend series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Head coach Tommy Raffo said assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Drew LaBounty was on the road at least 72 days from March through August last year as the Red Wolves assembled their recruiting class.
“There was not a day that went by, including during the season as we saw the season unfold last year, to where we weren’t trying to improve or upgrade every possible position,” Raffo said. “We had some very good players on the roster, but there were also some real minuses that we did not like and comparable to this league and what we need to do to win. There was a lot of thought, a lot of communication that was going on between the coaching staff, what we need to do, while Drew was on the road.
“These pieces did not come together all at once. It was being added all during the season and during the summer. A lot of these players came in at different times. There was buy-in from them to come into a program to want to win and the opportunity to prove themselves. We’re thrilled with what we have.”
Raffo’s 15th season at ASU begins with tonight’s contest at 6. The teams also play Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Two of ASU’s three projected starting pitchers this weekend are newcomers. The Red Wolves are also expected to start newcomers at catcher, at shortstop and in the outfield.
Sixteen of the newcomers are junior college transfers. ASU also brought in two players from the NCAA transfer portal and four freshmen to join the 15 returnees from the 2022 roster.
“We really like what we see with the guys that are in the program. There’s a real hunger. They’re older,” Raffo said. “I think college baseball is trending that way with the portal and transfers. We’re excited about the fact that they have some (at-bats) under their belt and they’ve been through some life experiences that maybe a younger player would not have been through.”
Senior right-hander Tyler Jeans will pitch tonight. Jeans had the Red Wolves’ best earned run average in primarily a relief role last season, finishing at 4.60 in 43 innings.
Raffo said Jeans has expanded his pitching repertoire.
“I think you’re going to see some different pitches from him that he did not have last year on top of a 91 to 93, up to 94, fastball,” Raffo said. “He commands a presence on the mound and a lot of our guys, they just enjoy playing behind him.”
Junior college transfers Hunter Draper, a 5-10 left-hander, and Austin Kapela, a 6-1 right-hander, are scheduled to start Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Raffo said Kapela’s fastball has been clocked in the 95-96 mph range. Kyler Carmack, a redshirt freshman from Cabot who also plays outfield, is in the 93-95 range, Raffo said.
“We probably have more guys on this squad who throw 90-plus than we’ve ever had,” Raffo said. “We have to be in the strike zone with those guys and I think you’re going to see two guys on the bump this weekend who will be 90-plus on Friday and Sunday who cause problems and make hitters uncomfortable.”
Senior right-hander Kevin Wiseman, who had three of ASU’s four saves last season, will play a role on the back end of the bullpen along with senior left-hander Austin Brock and junior college transfers Jacob Conover and Bryce Schares.
The infield has a couple of familiar faces in different places. Former Valley View standout Wil French has moved from shortstop to second base, while former Marion star Daedrick Cail has switched from second to third base. Both were regulars as true freshmen last season.
Junior Jared Toler is back at first base while graduate transfer Kody Darcy, who has played at Texas-San Antonio and Xavier, takes over at shortstop.
“We feel like Cail and French are a little more natural for us in those positions than they were last year. I think the dividends of them playing a lot last year are huge, being in this league, going through the ups and downs, the good and the bad,” Raffo said. “Darcy has been around the block a little bit, he’s seen good baseball. He adds some steadiness at short and makes routine plays.”
Toler was one of ASU’s offensive leaders last season with a .294 average, 10 home runs and 37 runs batted in. Cail batted .279 with 19 RBIs, while French finished at .225 with 12 RBIs and a team-best eight stolen bases.
Raffo said junior Brandon Hager will likely fill more of a designated hitter role this season after being thrust into action at catcher last year because of injuries. Hager batted .309 last season with 10 home runs and 22 RBIs.
Junior college transfer Hunter Thomas is expected to start at catcher. Thomas threw out 22 runners last year, tying for the second-most in NJCAA Division I. The Red Wolves struggled to control the running game last season as opponents stole 122 bases in 149 attempts.
Raffo said ASU has four players who can handle center field in junior college transfers Blake Burris and Allen Grier, redshirt freshman Cross Jumper and Carmack. Jumper, a former Jonesboro standout, redshirted as a midyear transfer from Tennessee.
“Let’s put it this way – the outfield has the ability to have the ball not touch grass, and that’s a big deal,” Raffo said.
Former Jonesboro standout Jake Henry Williams, a junior college transfer, and North Dakota State transfer Nathan VerMaas are also expected to contribute in the outfield.
Fifteen of ASU’s first 16 games are scheduled for Tomlinson Stadium, the exception being next Tuesday’s game at defending national champion Ole Miss. The Rebels are scheduled to visit ASU on April 18.
The Red Wolves also have games at Arkansas (April 4) and Mississippi State (March 21) on their non-Sun Belt slate.
ASU was picked last in the Sun Belt preseason poll after finishing last in 2022. Now at 14 teams, the league has added a nationally ranked team in Southern Miss along with Old Dominion, Marshall and James Madison.
Texas State, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana-Lafayette all represented the Sun Belt in the NCAA Tournament last year. Raffo views the Sun Belt as a top-five league in Division I ball.
“I’ll be honest with you, and not a lot of people are going to want to hear this, but it’s a baseball league,” Raffo said. “We’re right in the footprint of the SEC. The amount of baseball and the type of baseball that’s being played with the coaches in this league, it’s unbelievable, and we can’t wait to play them.”