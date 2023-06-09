Newton-Smith ready to compete at NCAAs

JONESBORO — Arkansas State senior Camryn Newton-Smith was on top of her game in winning the heptathlon at the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships.
Newton-Smith scored a Sun Belt Conference record 5,818 points in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She finished in the top three in six of the seven events that comprise the heptathlon, winning the high jump, long jump and shot put.
“It was amazing. It was my first time winning in the heptathlon at conference,” Newton-Smith said. “It was great. I just missed my (personal best) and I had so many injuries this year, so it’s really exciting to be able to score so high with really disruptive preparation.”
Newton-Smith will compete in the heptathlon today and Saturday at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas. The 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200-meter dash will take place today, followed by the long jump, javelin and 800-meter run Saturday.
With her score at the Sun Belt championships, Newton-Smith is ranked eighth nationally in the heptathlon.
The national descending-order list is used for NCAA qualifying in the heptathlon and decathlon, which are not contested at the regional level.
An ankle problem kept Newton-Smith from competing in the long jump and high jump at the West Prelims.
“The heptathlon is a grueling event along with the decathlon. That’s the reason you don’t have that event at the regional meet, because it would just wipe people out, said Jim Patchell, ASU’s director of track and field/cross country. “At the regionals she was going to do a couple of things, but she had a little issue with her ankle, so we got a medical exemption. She ran down in the long jump and took one attempt in the high jump, and we shut her down. We were using that for training for the national championship, but she wasn’t quite ready yet.”
Newton-Smith, the conference Women’s Field Performer of the Year indoors and outdoors, finished just three points short of her lifetime best in the heptathlon when she won the Sun Belt meet and broke her own school record.
The high jump and long jump are her most comfortable events, Newton-Smith said, and the running events are where she is least comfortable.
“I try to focus on just what I do, but it is difficult with other girls scoring really high. Everyone has the events they’re really good at, and I have my events that I’m not the best at,” she said. “It is difficult to separate yourself from what other people are doing, but there are so many events. There are events where you’re going to be better than other people and events that people are going to be better than you. You just have to stay in your own lane.”
In addition to the three events where she finished first, the senior from Greenbank, Australia, was second in the javelin and 100 hurdles, third in the 200 and eighth in the 800. She is the first ASU athlete to compete in the NCAA heptathlon since Shundra Smith in 1996.
“It’s actually my first time making outdoor nationals. I’ve made it indoors three times,” Newton-Smith said. “I’m super, super excited. I feel like everything is finally coming together.”
Newton-Smith qualified for the 2020 NCAA pentathlon that was canceled at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An injury kept her from the competition in 2021.
This year, Newton-Smith had the second-best pentathlon score nationally going into the NCAA Indoor Championships.
She held the lead after two of the five events, but an ankle injury forced her to withdraw from the competition after three events.
“She had a little injury and had to pull out, and she was disappointed about that. She’s going to be ready for this one. She’s been looking for this since that happened,” Patchell said. “I think she’s got a really good shot of maybe a national championship, but for sure being a first-time All-American. That’s been kind of her goal. This is her last meet as a Red Wolf and that’s been her goal since she came here as a freshman, wanting to be a first-team All-American, and she’s in position to do that.”