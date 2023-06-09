Newton-Smith ready to compete at NCAAs

Arkansas State’s Camryn Newton-Smith, shown during the Sun Belt Conference Championships, competes today and Saturday in the heptathlon at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas.

 Sun Belt Conference

JONESBORO — Arkansas State senior Camryn Newton-Smith was on top of her game in winning the heptathlon at the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships.

Newton-Smith scored a Sun Belt Conference record 5,818 points in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She finished in the top three in six of the seven events that comprise the heptathlon, winning the high jump, long jump and shot put.

NCAA Championships

Arkansas State’s Bradley Jelmert and Aimar Palma Simo concluded their seasons Wednesday at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas

Both finished with as Honorable Mention All-Americans.

Palma Simo was 20th in the men’s hammer throw, tossing the implement 67.20m (220-6) on his final attempt.

In the evening, Jelmert cleared 5.30m (17-4.5), eclipsing the mark on his second try at the height to earn a 21st-place finish.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com