Nine JHS seniors participate in signing day

JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School’s spring athletic signing day Wednesday featured nine seniors who have made plans to attend seven different institutions in the fall.
Five Hurricane football players put their commitments in writing. Quarterback Rykar Acebo and safety John Paul Pickens are going to the University of Arkansas as preferred walk-ons. Center Hunter Mitchell signed with Hendrix, kicker/punter Tenison Roscoe with Ouachita Baptist and defensive back Brandon Garner with Eureka (Ill.) College.
Amarion Wilson and Jesse Washington, two standouts from Jonesboro’s back-to-back state basketball champions, will play junior college basketball at Mineral Area (Mo.) College and ASU Mid-South respectively. Saraya Hewitt will play volleyball at Mid-America Nazarene, while JHS dance team member Grace Olson has earned a place on the University of Arkansas pom squad.
All nine took turns signing before a crowd at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym and posed for a group photo afterward.
“It’s very cool,” Washington said afterward. “We’ve known each other for a long time and we’re going our way separate ways. I’m pretty sure we’re going to miss each other.”
Washington is excited to move on to the next chapter of his career after helping the Hurricane post a 52-6 record over the last two seasons, including a 44-game winning streak against in-state opponents. He went over the 1,000-point mark in his career this year.
Both Washington and Wilson, the Hurricane’s point guard, had multiple options to play junior college basketball. Wilson said he chose Mineral Area after also considering Butler (Kan.), Kilgore (Texas) and ASU Mid-South.
“I’m really proud to have this opportunity to play at the next level,” Wilson said. “I thought I would be playing at the next level, but I didn’t know where.”
Hewitt, a team captain for the Lady Hurricane volleyball team, described Wednesday’s ceremony as bittersweet because she will be a good distance from home at Mid-America, located in Olathe, Kan., but is excited about the opportunity.
Olson said she will cheer with the UA spirit squads at several events as part of the Razorback Pom Squad. She went through a lengthy selection process that included a clinic, a video submission round, an in-person tryout round and an interview at the end.
Mitchell said Hendrix recruited him as a center, while Garner hopes to contribute as a defensive back at Eureka. Roscoe is open to punting or handling placekicking duties for OBU.
Acebo, who was the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year, said he is trying to get bigger and improve his arm strength before joining the Razorbacks. Much of his contact has been with Kendal Briles, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
“I used to watch these guys on TV all the time,” Acebo said. “Just going from being a fan to now being a player is really exciting. It’s a humbling experience. I’m really excited to get over there.”
Pickens made visits to Air Force, Army and Arkansas State before deciding to join the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. A safety for the Hurricane, he said Arkansas coaches want to watch him before deciding on a position.
“They really want me to get up there and see how I am, see what I look like,” Pickens said. “They said as long as I get up there and I can perform, they can put me anywhere I want.”