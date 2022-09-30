No. 1 Bryant offers JHS 'ultimate measuring stick'

Jonesboro’s Phillip Tillman (17) follows teammate Tierre Hamilton on a kickoff return during the Hurricane’s home victory over Center Hill, Miss. Jonesboro hosts No. 1 Bryant this evening.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro will see the best of Arkansas’ highest high school football classification tonight.

Bryant, which is seeking its fifth consecutive Class 7A state championship, brings a 45-game win streak against in-state opponents to Cooksey-Johns Field. The Hornets are the No. 1 team in the Arkansas Sports Media football rankings, the unanimous choice of the 20 voters in this week’s poll.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com