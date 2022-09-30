No. 1 Bryant offers JHS 'ultimate measuring stick'

JONESBORO — Jonesboro will see the best of Arkansas’ highest high school football classification tonight.
Bryant, which is seeking its fifth consecutive Class 7A state championship, brings a 45-game win streak against in-state opponents to Cooksey-Johns Field. The Hornets are the No. 1 team in the Arkansas Sports Media football rankings, the unanimous choice of the 20 voters in this week’s poll.
Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman agrees with the suggestion that the Hornets (3-0, 1-0 7A-Central) will provide his team with the ultimate measuring stick.
“Without a doubt. If you can compete with Bryant, you can compete with anybody,” Coleman said. “Even if you go out there and say, two quarters of the game we’re playing toe-to-toe with them, that could be a big boost for the rest of the season.
“Now, we’re going out there to try to get a win because we need a win – we need a conference win in order to get closer to the playoffs – but it’s the ultimate measuring stick.”
Kickoff for the Hurricane’s first 7A-Central home game is set for 7 p.m. The evening will also feature recognition for members of Jonesboro’s 1972 state championship team between the first and second quarters.
Bryant hasn’t lost to an Arkansas opponent since 2018. The Hornets were perfect in 2019 and 2020, and their lone loss last season came against Longview, Texas.
Coleman said Bryant has no weaknesses.
“Obviously that shows because you look at 45 straight in-state wins and really, I guess they’re 45-1 over the last four years. They’re very, very good,” Coleman said. “The fact that you add up that they have size, speed, quickness, depth with really good coaching, and you understand why they’re as good as they are.
“They’ve done a lot of special things and within that 45-win period, they’ve won some close ones. I know last year against Conway was really close. But that’s a sign of a good football team.”
Benton opened the season with a 38-17 victory over rival Bryant in the Salt Bowl, then held off Class 5A Little Rock Parkview 20-10. After a game against Texas power Denton Ryan was canceled because of storms in Shreveport, La., the Hornets started their 7A-Central slate with a 41-10 rout of Fort Smith Northside.
Sophomore quarterback Jordan Walker threw four touchdown passes against Benton and three against Northside.
Coleman said the Hurricane (1-3, 0-1 conference) can’t match the Hornets’ depth, making it crucial that Jonesboro control possession time to keep its defense fresh.
“Probably what they do best, on offense the run-pass mix is really balanced. In the run game, they do some things that you don’t see a lot of people do,” Coleman said. “They pull a lot of players and you see people pull guards and tackles a lot, but they’ll pull their center a lot, which you don’t see very often. They do a good job of flanking you from an offensive point of view. The quarterback throws it well. They’re obviously skilled at all five skill-position spots that’s not a quarterback.
“And then defensively, they do a good job of spilling everything. They try to force everything to the outside, which they combat with great speed at the linebacker and secondary positions. They take up all the inside and force you to the side, and they just run you down when you try to run outside.”
Jonesboro struggled to generate offense in last week’s 37-6 loss at Cabot.
Senior receiver Phillip Tillman set up the Hurricane’s touchdown in the third quarter with a 44-yard kickoff return and a 34-yard pass reception from junior quarterback Terrance Brown. Senior running back Brock McCoy scored on an 18-yard run.
McCoy leads Jonesboro with 374 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Brown has 205 rushing yards and 230 passing yards.
Sophomore linebacker Markeice Stafford made 13 tackles against Cabot and has 31 on the season. Senior end Fred Giles and senior safety Will Thyer have 35 and 32 tackles, respectively.
Bryant is also the unanimous choice for No. 1 in Class 7A balloting this week, followed by Conway, Bentonville, Cabot and Fayetteville.
“The really cool thing about it is at some point, somebody is going to end that streak,” Coleman said when asked about hosting the state’s top-ranked team. “You’d love for it to be you because it would be such a momentum boost for the rest of the season. We love our guys, and we like the talent that we have.
“Our inexperience has shown a lot throughout the season, but at some point, inexperience evolves into experience and you stop making some of those mistakes that we’ve made. When we do that, I think we’ll start seeing big-time growth that is going to be seen on the field in results. We’re just waiting for that to happen.”
1972 champions
Jonesboro athletic director Trey Harding estimated that 15-20 members of the school’s 1972 state championship team will be on hand this evening to be recognized after the first quarter.
The Hurricane finished 9-1-1 in 1972, sharing the AAA state title with Hot Springs after a remarkable state final on the Trojans’ home field. The teams played to a 14-14 tie through regulation and three scoreless 10-minute overtime periods in dreary conditions.
The teams played 78 minutes of football on Nov. 24, 1972, in what Jonesboro remembers as “The Longest Game in Football History” on a sign at Cooksey-Johns Field. The contest was halted around midnight by the game’s referee and declared a tie in agreement with an Arkansas Activities Association official on site.
The sign commemorating the game was dedicated in 2018. Team members received state championship rings the following year.
Coleman said his team can learn from the 1972 team’s accomplishment.
“Our team is doing a book study of a book called ‘What Drives Winning,’ and some of the emphasis of the book is taking emphasis off the result, but in order to do that you talk about winning teams working outside their comfort zone,” Coleman said. “There’s going to be challenges, there’s going to be adversity, there’s going to be things that don’t go your way, and it’s how to react to those things that ultimately ends in success.
“I look at that ‘72 team and the fact that they played seven full quarters in wet, muddy conditions that were almost insurmountable, in conditions outside your control, and then to play that much time, it would be an ultimate example of being outside your comfort zone. Our guys can see that and definitely respect that, and learn from it.”