No. 25 Red Raiders top Red Wolves

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 17-point halftime deficit proved to be too much for Arkansas State as 25th-ranked Texas Tech rolled to a 75-62 victory Tuesday night.
Texas Tech (8-1) led by as many as 20 in the first half and built a 24-point lead with 12 minutes to play. ASU (7-3) never got closer than 13 points the rest of the game.
While the loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Red Wolves, ASU head coach Mike Balado found several positives in his team’s performance against the Big 12 Conference’s Red Raiders.
“We could have easily scheduled a team that wasn’t ranked. I knew they would be, so I knew it would be a great test for our team,” Balado said during his postgame radio interview. “I was so proud of them, I really was. They fought the whole game. … I was so proud of the way we played. We shared the ball; nobody cared about numbers. We just wanted to win the game.”
Kevin McCullar scored 21 points to lead Texas Tech as the Red Raiders tuned up for Saturday’s game against No. 5 Gonzaga in Phoenix.
Winthrop transfer Adonis Arms scored 15 points, and Bryson Williams, who came in from UTEP, added 12. The pair combined with McCullar to go 17 of 24 from the field as the Red Raiders shot 56%.
Texas Tech ended the evening with a 40-12 scoring advantage in the paint.
“This is a team that you’re going to see go far in the NCAA Tournament. I have a lot of respect for Coach (Mark) Adams,” Balado said. “It’s a great program. Three years ago they were in the national championship game. They’ve got good players, three NBA prospects, the kind of guys we want to play.”
ASU finished 43 percent (23-53) from the floor, hitting 9-of-30 behind the 3-point line.
Markise Davis scored a season-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Marquis Eaton posted his fourth consecutive game in double figures with 15 points and added five assists. Malcolm Farrington drained four 3-pointers and totaled a season-high 14 points.
After committing 24 turnovers in Saturday’s victory over Mississippi Valley State, ASU had just 10 Tuesday night. The Red Wolves finished with 17 assists on 23 field goals.
“We tried to do the right things on offense and make the right plays,” Balado said.
Desi Sills, ASU’s season scoring leader, finished with three points after missing all six field goal attempts. Sills had a career-high nine assists, however, and also finished with three steals.
Balado said Sills played well.
“What he did was he got Malcolm shots, he got ‘Quis shots, he passed a couple to Davis inside cutting (to the basket). He played a great game,” Balado said. “I know he wants to shoot better, but it will come. He had 25 the other night. He’s going to be fine.”
Forward Norchad Omier had five points and seven rebounds, all in the second half. Omier battled foul trouble after being whistled for two in the first three minutes of the game.
Leading 16-15 at 11:52 of the first half, Texas Tech went on a 19-2 run over the next four minutes and led 45-28 at halftime. ASU was out-rebounded 21-6 in the first 20 minutes, but the tally in the second half was 15-15 on the glass.
Arkansas State returns to First National Bank Arena for a four-game homestand that begins Sunday at 1 p.m. against Air Force (7-2).