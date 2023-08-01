FORT SMITH — McKenzie Pierce, Blytheville’s boys’ basketball coach the past seven seasons, was announced Monday as Fort Smith Northside’s new head coach.

Pierce led the Chickasaws to a combined 63-9 record over the past two seasons. Blytheville was the Class 4A state runner-up in each of the past two seasons, finishing 34-2 earlier this year and 29-7 in 2022.