FORT SMITH — McKenzie Pierce, Blytheville’s boys’ basketball coach the past seven seasons, was announced Monday as Fort Smith Northside’s new head coach.
Pierce led the Chickasaws to a combined 63-9 record over the past two seasons. Blytheville was the Class 4A state runner-up in each of the past two seasons, finishing 34-2 earlier this year and 29-7 in 2022.
Overall, Pierce has a 220-77 record, which also includes a two-year stint at East Poinsett County. Pierce led the Warriors to a state runner-up finish in 2016 and all nine of his Blytheville and EPC teams made the state tournament.
Arkansas High School Coaches Association members selected Pierce as the East head coach in the annual AHSCA All-Star Game this year. Other accolades in his career include five conference coach of the year awards.
Pierce’s teams have made nine state tournament appearances while winning five conference championships and three district championships.
Michael Beaumont, director of athletics for Fort Smith Public Schools, welcomed Pierce and his family to the district in a FSPS press release.
“We believe Coach Pierce’s commitment to athletic excellence and his dedication to education perfectly fit within our existing culture of putting kids first, believing in them, and fostering an environment where that student can thrive as part of the team,” Beaumont said in the announcement. “We have complete confidence in Coach Pierce and look forward to witnessing further success under his leadership.”
Pierce will also serve as athletic coordinator at Northside.
Prior to serving as head coach at Blytheville and East Poinsett County, Pierce was a student manager and then a graduate assistant for the men’s basketball team at the University of Arkansas. A 2008 Jonesboro High School graduate, he holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Arkansas.
Pierce is taking over one of the state’s most successful programs historically in Northside. The Grizzlies have won 11 state championships, their most recent in 2019.