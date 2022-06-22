Numbers rise for A-State basketball camp

JONESBORO — A larger facility was needed for this year’s Mike Balado Summer Basketball Camp.
Balado, Arkansas State’s sixth-year head men’s basketball coach, moved the camp from the HPESS Building to First National Bank Arena to accommodate the largest turnout of his tenure. Open to students entering grades K-12, the camp began Monday and concludes today at noon.
ASU’s basketball program announced the venue change last week.
“Two weeks ago we saw the number at about 185 kids, which is about the cutoff,” Balado said during Wednesday morning’s session. “It’s the most we had preregistered and we had 40-something walk-ups. I think the total number is 231. We had to go out and get some extra baskets and make an extra court.
“It’s a great group. Eighty percent of the kids who are here are returners. A lot of them I’ve seen since they were seven and they’re now 12, 13 years old. That’s pretty cool.”
Balado, his assistant coaches and players are working with campers.
Most of the team is on campus now. Balado said junior college transfers Detrick Reeves and Julian Lual, two of the seven signees in this year’s recruiting class, will be on campus July 1. Forward Omar El-Sheikh, a 6-8 transfer from Assumption who was sixth in NCAA Division II at 11.2 rebounds per game last season, arrived last weekend, Balado said.
Camp gives younger fans a chance to interact with the players. Wednesday morning’s session included a spirited 3-point shooting game involving the Red Wolves and campers.
“Our guys do such a wonderful job of connecting with the community. They’re good young men,” Balado said. “The character is something we’re really proud of. It really shows when all these little kids are hanging out with them as much as they can.
“It’s so important because those are the people who are going to sit in the stands and cheer them on, and when they have a personal relationship with them, it means a little bit more. That’s why I have all the guys work and they really enjoy it.”
NCAA rules allow Balado and his staff to work with players eight hours per week, time the Red Wolves utilize for on-court instruction, weight room work and film study.
An upcoming trip to the Dominican Republic will give the team more practice time next month. Balado said the Red Wolves will have 10 full days of practice before leaving Aug. 5.
ASU will play the Dominican U22 national team, the Dominican U18 national team and a professional team from Puerto Plata during its stay in the country, Balado said. The team will return Aug. 13.
“It will be good competition against very good players. A lot of them play pro, a lot of them are in college, back for the summer,” Balado said of the teams ASU will face in August. “It will be a great test for us. Everybody is going to play.
“It’s not so much about winning. It’s more about playing different lineups, getting them accustomed to each other and spending time with each other. With eight new guys, there’s a lot of stuff to learn. It’s a good time to spend together.”