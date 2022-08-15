Offense starts fast in first A-State scrimmage

JONESBORO — Head coach Butch Jones found more to like about the offense’s performance than the defense’s showing Saturday afternoon when he reviewed Arkansas State’s first scrimmage of fall camp.
The Red Wolves were on the field for 113 plays Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. ASU returned to the practice field Monday morning and has its 10th practice of camp scheduled this morning.
“We have another week of training camp and we’ll continue to move forward,” Jones said Saturday. “Just like any scrimmage, one side does well and the other side struggles. From a defensive standpoint, we didn’t do a good job of knocking the ball out, not enough physical collisions in our tackling.
“Then offensively we did a good job of taking care of the football. I thought offensively we started fast and defensively we started very slow. That’s what we talked about.”
Faster starts have been an emphasis after the Red Wolves struggled in the first quarter of most games in 2021, when they were 2-10. ASU’s opponents scored first in eight of 12 games and held a 117-47 scoring edge in the first quarter over the course of the season.
Jones said the defense was unable to get off the field in critical spots and gave up explosive plays Saturday.
“When the defense has had success, we’ve limited explosive plays and (Saturday) we gave up way too many explosive plays. I didn’t think we had some guys on the back end of our defense who were really mentally ready to go,” Jones said. “When you do it so long, you can tell the mental disposition by the way they walk in the room and if you’re going to play on the back end of a defense, that’s the hardest position because they’re coming at you every down.”
Jones said the Red Wolves did not perform well on special teams, saying the specialists missed too many kicks and the kickoff team needs to improve as well.
Senior quarterback James Blackman said the offense needs to correct miscues such as delay of game penalties coming off the sideline or snap infractions, particularly near its own end zone. He said the Red Wolves have a good mixture they can bank on offensively.
“I used my legs (Saturday) a little bit and you know we can throw the ball. We’ve got some great running backs and our offensive line has been doing a tremendous job getting us to the second level,” Blackman said. “It’s a good blend of everything, pass, run. We’re not really just a pass team, we’re not just a run team. We’ve got a good mixture of everything, with tempo behind it.”
Jones said Blackman started the scrimmage well.
“I like the way James started at quarterback. He was in control,” Jones said. “I thought we got him off to a fast start. We finally had some players step up on the perimeter and make some plays.”
Jones said the scrimmage included a segment where senior defensive lineman “made just about every play, but again it gets back to a high level of consistency. That’s what good teams have.”
Junior safety Eddie Smith said the defense was more effective near the end of the scrimmage.
“We have to take the good with the good and the bad with the bad,” Smith said. “I definitely feel like we need to improve more defensively, but all we can do is learn from our mistakes and have a better week.”
Practices are scheduled again this morning and Wednesday morning. The Red Wolves will practice Thursday night before conducting another scrimmage Saturday night.
ASU opens the season at home Sept. 3 against Grambling State.
“This was the real first test of building our identity. We’ll have one more week and we’ll go back and we’ll scrimmage again on Saturday, and then camp is done,” Jones said. “Then it’s basically season time. Everybody in our organization this week has to have a great sense of urgency.”