Offense starts fast in first A-State scrimmage

Senior quarterback James Blackman throws a pass while under pressure from Kivon Bennett during Arkansas State’s football practice Monday morning.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Head coach Butch Jones found more to like about the offense’s performance than the defense’s showing Saturday afternoon when he reviewed Arkansas State’s first scrimmage of fall camp.

The Red Wolves were on the field for 113 plays Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. ASU returned to the practice field Monday morning and has its 10th practice of camp scheduled this morning.