Offensive surge sends Lady Blazers to state final

BENTON — Different players have hit well at different times this spring for Valley View, coach B.J. Zipfel said, enough for the Lady Blazers to win a share of the 4A-3 conference softball championship and finish second in the East Region tournament.
Last weekend, Zipfel enjoyed watching just about everyone in his lineup swing the bat.
The Lady Blazers (26-5) crushed Malvern and Harrison on back-to-back days in the Class 4A state tournament, scoring 22 runs on 26 hits to earn their place opposite Nashville (26-4) in this afternoon’s state championship game at the Benton Athletic Complex.
“I think what stands out the most is the way we hit the ball,” Zipfel said. “For two games in a row there, we hit the ball like we’ve been wanting to hit it all year long and picked the best time of the year to hit it the best. Good timing on our part.”
Valley View returns to the state championship game for the first time since 2017, when the Lady Blazers lost to De Queen in the Class 5A final at Fayetteville. Arkansas PBS will televise the game, which starts at 4 p.m.
Senior catcher Lexi Davis and junior shortstop Anna Winkfield led the surge that lifted the Lady Blazers to an 11-1 victory over Malvern and an 11-3 triumph over Harrison. Davis was 4-for-7 over the two games with three home runs and seven runs batted in, while Winkfield was 5-for-7 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.
The top five batters in the Lady Blazer lineup – senior Isabel Riba, freshman Mackenzie Whitlock, Davis, Winkfield and sophomore Amera Wright – were 20-of-33 with 21 RBIs and five home runs combined in the two games.
“They hit it as well as they have all year long and they did it all at the same time,” Zipfel said. “That obviously was a huge key for us.”
Davis, who has a .438 batting average, is Valley View’s top run producer with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 45 RBIs. Winkfield has a team-best .448 average to go with 29 RBIs.
Whitlock, who has a .417 average, three home runs and 35 RBIs, has been a surprise for Zipfel at the plate. Zipfel said Whitlock normally plays third base on her summer team, but filled a need at second base this year as a freshman.
“She’s hit better than what you could ask of a freshman. I started her out early in the year in the nine hole, thinking if I get anything offensively out of her, it would be a bonus,” Zipfel said. “She started hitting and hitting, so I moved her up to six or seven. She hit there, too, so finally I moved her to the two hole and I’ve just left her there. She’s played really well.”
Riba ignites the offense in her leadoff role, Zipfel said, with a .361 average and 32 RBIs. Wright, the Lady Blazers’ designated player, has a .369 average and 27 RBIs.
Senior third baseman Caroline Prestidge has driven in 23 runs, while junior first baseman Sophie Newberry and junior outfielder Lauren Mitchell have 13 and 10 RBIs, respectively. Senior outfielder Grace Butler has a .338 average.
Zipfel said Prestidge is solid at third base and Davis limits what other teams can do in the running game with her play behind the plate. Mitchell, Butler and Riba cover the outfield.
“My three outfielders do a really good job of going to get balls,” Zipfel said. “All three of them can run and they’re super athletic. They have good, accurate arms. They’re good out there. Fly balls, I feel good about us going to get most of them.”
Last weekend’s run support was more than enough for Riley Smith, Valley View’s sophomore pitcher. Smith scattered nine hits while pitching all 12 innings, striking out 10 batters while walking none.
For the season, Smith has a 1.01 earned run average with 248 strikeouts to only 19 walks.
“Her control has been great and her changeup has really improved. She’s done a really good job of jumping ahead of batters and then not giving up much of the plate after that,” Zipfel said. “As a freshman she would jump ahead 0-2, 1-2, and then a base hit would come because she was trying to strike them out as opposed to being a pitcher. She’s done a better job of figuring those things out this year.”
Two of Valley View’s five losses came against 5A state finalist Greene County Tech. The Lady Blazers also suffered regular-season losses to Southside and Beebe as well as a 2-0 setback against Stuttgart in the East Region final.
Nashville has won 13 consecutive games since its last loss, a 5-1 setback against Class 5A state finalist Benton. The Scrapperettes have lost twice to Benton and once each to Bauxite and Rogers.
In the state tournament on its home field, Nashville defeated Morrilton 16-6 and Stuttgart 10-0.
“They’re obviously very good. They’re very similar to us. They’re close every year, they’re capable of winning it every year,” Zipfel said. “They hit it well, they pitched it well in their two games also. I feel like it’s going to come down to who can be the hottest Friday at 4 o’clock.”