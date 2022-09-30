Offensive trends promising for Blazers

JONESBORO — Head coach Sean Cockrell believes Valley View is well ahead of where it was offensively last season, an opinion supported by key statistics in the Blazers’ first four games.
Valley View averaged better than 371 total yards in its first four games after putting up just under 240 yards per game during 11 games in 2021. The main difference is a rushing attack that is churning out 227.5 yards per game as the season nears the halfway point.
“I think we’re a lot more explosive,” Cockrell said. “We’re better up front. I feel like we can run the football. We’ve got weapons and we’ve got depth, that’s the biggest thing. I feel offensively we’re way ahead of where we were last year, and I think we’ll continue to improve as well.”
The Blazers (3-1, 1-0 conference) hope to make more progress this evening as they visit Forrest City (0-4, 0-1 conference) for a 5A-East conference contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Defense was Valley View’s strength last season as the Blazers shut out three 5A-East foes and held two more to one touchdown apiece. While Cockrell remains confident in his team on that side of the football, he feels the offense is much more capable in 2022.
“This year at times it may be the other way around, even though our defense has played well. There’s no telling. Hopefully we can put it all together, we can depend on each other and win some games,” Cockrell said. “Last year we had a lot of experience on that defense, playing well, and this year we wanted to make sure that we were somewhat better offensively and didn’t rely on the defense as much. I think we’ve gotten there so far.”
Junior quarterback Carson Turley has completed 50 percent of his passes for 486 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 367 yards rushing, five touchdowns and a per-carry average of 6.8 yards.
Last year Turley rushed for 591 yards (3.6 per carry) and scored 10 of Valley View’s 17 rushing touchdowns. He also passed for 941 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.
“Obviously he won seven games as a sophomore, but with his maturity and decision making, I think he’s playing above and beyond where he was last year. Just the maturity of it, he understands the offense and he knows what we want to do,” Cockrell said. “I want to say 90 percent of our plays, we leave it up to him whether he wants to run it or throw it. He’s done very, very well.”
The Blazers have scored 12 rushing touchdowns, only five shy of their 11-game total last fall. Junior running back Slade Caldwell is the second-leading rusher with 227 yards and 4.5-yard average per carry, while senior Matt McMullen has added 176 yards, three touchdowns and an average of 6.3 yards per carry.
Lejavian Ervin, a 248-pound senior who starts on the defensive line, has scored a touchdown on three of his 10 carries.
“Slade is our workhorse. He hasn’t gotten in the end zone yet, which stinks for him, but he had nine carries for 92 yards last week and ran the ball extremely hard,” Cockrell said. “He finished runs, he’s seeing it better, and he can go out and catch passes out of the backfield. He’s a big weapon there.
“You obviously go with Matt and Lejavian in our other packages, and we’ve got Ian Garner and Zane Guthrie as well. I feel like we have a stable of guys who can carry the ball.”
Senior Jackson Harmon is the Blazers’ top receiver with 14 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Mark Wilson has three touchdown receptions among five catches for 113 yards.
Defensively, senior linebacker Carson Winters leads Valley View with 33 total tackles, followed by junior linebacker Brian Huff with 29. Four players have intercepted one pass each.
“I think Carson Winters has played unbelievable. He’s our leader on defense and he’s playing like it,” Cockrell said. “We’re really excited about his progression at inside linebacker. Obviously, Brian has played well. We have to get better everywhere else, but we feel confident about the guys we have in there.”
Valley View started conference play with a 42-0 rout of Paragould. The Blazers put up 412 total yards and held an opponent out of the end zone for the second time this season.
“I think we came out and took care of business against Paragould. They had a drive there at the start, got a pass on us and got down there, but the defense tightened up and made some adjustments,” Cockrell said. “I feel really good about where we are. We’ve got a tough Forrest City team and we’d love to be able to go down there and get a victory. Hopefully if we play well that will happen for us.”
Valley View has beaten Forrest City in each of the last five seasons by 19 points or more. The Blazers drubbed the Mustangs by a combined 119-14 in their last three meetings, including last year’s 37-0 blowout.
Forrest City opened the season with losses to two of the top teams in Class 5A, Little Rock Mills (58-12) and Joe T. Robinson (28-0). The Mustangs gave Stuttgart a scare, falling 37-26 in their only home game to date, before suffering a 36-0 loss last week at Southside in the 5A-East opener.
Cockrell is wary of Forrest City after seeing the Stuttgart video.
“It’s a tale of two different tapes with them,” Cockrell said. “Against Southside it just didn’t seem like they had it. I’m not sure what it was, but the team that played Stuttgart, that’s the team I feel like we’re going to get. I feel like our kids have to understand that. I don’t think we’re going to look past anybody.”