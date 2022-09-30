Offensive trends promising for Blazers

Valley View running back Slade Caldwell picks up yardage during his team’s victory over Paragould last week. The Blazers continue 5A-East conference play this evening at Forrest City.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Head coach Sean Cockrell believes Valley View is well ahead of where it was offensively last season, an opinion supported by key statistics in the Blazers’ first four games.

Valley View averaged better than 371 total yards in its first four games after putting up just under 240 yards per game during 11 games in 2021. The main difference is a rushing attack that is churning out 227.5 yards per game as the season nears the halfway point.

