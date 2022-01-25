Omier earns fourth Sun Belt weekly award

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier became a four-time winner this season when the Sun Belt Conference announced its Player of the Week in men’s basketball Tuesday.
Omier, a 6-foot-7 forward, becomes the second player in league history to earn the weekly honor four times in one season. The other is Denver’s Yemi Nicholson, who won four times during the 2005-06 season.
This is the fourth career honor for Omier, all coming in the last six weeks. He is averaging 22.4 points and 13.6 rebounds per game in Sun Belt play.
ASU head coach Mike Balado expects Omier to draw more and more defensive attention.
“I think teams are going to start keying more and more on him, and we have to try and anticipate what we think that will be, whether that’s going to be doubles in the post, whether that’s going to be face guarding, whether that’s going to be more physicality,” Balado said during a video conference Tuesday. “I don’t know, but I think he’s ready for the challenge and we just have to be innovative in how we expect other teams to play us with him playing the way he’s playing.”
Helping ASU (13-4, 4-1 Sun Belt) climb to the top of the league standings with two wins last week, Omier averaged 20.5 points and 14.5 rebounds while shooting 64 percent (16-25) from the field and 69 percent (9-13) at the stripe. He totaled three blocks, three steals and three assists while logging an average of 37.5 minutes in the two games.
Against Texas-Arlington, Omier finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds, his eighth career 15-point, 15-rebound effort. He was 10-of-12 from the field against Texas State and finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds, his eighth career outing with at least 20 points and 10 boards.
The pair of double-doubles marked his sixth and seventh consecutive double-doubles and increased his career double-double total to 27 in 40 games played.
Averaging 17.1 points and 11.3 rebounds on the season, Omier is among 14 Division I players currently averaging a double-double. He is the NCAA Division I active career leader in rebound average at 11.9 rebounds per game and ranks top-15 nationally in field-goal percentage (2nd/.676), offensive rebounds per game (2nd /4.12), double-doubles (5th/12), rebounds per game (6th/11.3), total rebounds (7th/192) and defensive rebounds per game (13th/7.18).
“He does what he does no matter who he’s playing against, no matter what the opponent is,” Balado said. “For him, his game is just predicated on motor, hard work, and just doing the right things at the right time and being a great teammate. That’s what he’s doing. It’s never about himself, which is crazy. We talk about Norchad all the time; Norchad never talks about Norchad.”
Omier has helped the Red Wolves to a 13-4 record, the best start since the 1988-89 season. ASU returns to action Thursday with a 5:30 p.m. (CST) road game at Appalachian State. The contest will appear on ESPN Plus.