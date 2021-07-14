SANTIAGO, Chile — Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier produced another double-double in points and rebounds Tuesday night to help lead Nicaragua to a 76-73 victory over Paraguay in the FIBA World Cup Americas Pre-Qualfiers.
Omier, a 6-foot-7 forward who was this year’s Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year after averaging a double-double for the Red Wolves, finished Tuesday’s game with 20 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and a block.
The tournament continued Wednesday evening with Nicaragua playing Bolivia in the four-team, round-robin basketball tournament. Nicaragua plays Chile tonight at 8:15. The top two teams in the tournament advance to the FIBA World Cup 2023 Americas Qualifiers.
Omier, the youngest player on the Nicaraguan national team at 19, had three double-double games to help the team defeat Guyana, Jamaica and El Salvador in another pre-qualifier in April. Nicaragua finished 3-1 in that event to advance to this week’s tournament.
Also a first-team All-Sun Belt honoree earlier this year, Omier averaged 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds in his first season at ASU to become the fourth freshman in Division I since the 1992-93 season to average at least 12 points and 12 rebounds. In that span, just 63 players, regardless of classification, have finished a season with those statistics.
The first Division I player from Nicaragua, Omier ranked second nationally with 15 double-doubles, the most among any freshmen.