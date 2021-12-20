Omier leads A-State in rout of Air Force

JONESBORO — Arkansas State executed its game plan to head coach Mike Balado's satisfaction Sunday afternoon.
The Red Wolves routed Air Force 68-46 in a performance Balado described as likely their best of the season. ASU handled the Falcons' deliberate, disciplined offense with little trouble and executed efficiently when they had the basketball.
"I thought our team played exceptional basketball today from start to finish," Balado said. "Offensively and defensively, we did exactly what we talked about on the scouting report from the jump to the end. I thought we were always the aggressor and the better team today, and I was really proud of the way our guys played.
"We played a great team game on both ends of the floor. It was a great win for us, one of the best I've had since I've been here, because I have a lot of respect for Air Force."
The Red Wolves (8-3) handed the Falcons (7-3) their most lopsided loss of the season in a game they led by as many as 28 points. They scored the most points Air Force has yielded this season while holding the Falcons to season lows in points and field goal percentage (32.1 percent).
Senior guard Marquis Eaton said ASU adjusted its defensive approach against Air Force, which often ran the shot clock under 10 seconds.
"They like to do a lot of back cuts, more of a Princeton-style offense. Really, we had to flip the way we play, keep our same principles with the ball pressure once they catch it, but the way we play, we don't really let people get easy catches," Eaton said. "We had to change that. We play so aggressive and that's what they like because all they do is back-cut every time. We had to sit under and just close out late."
Offensively, ASU went to Norchad Omier early and often on a day when the second-year freshman forward scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
Twelve minutes into the game, Omier had more points (14) than the Falcons as ASU held a 25-13 lead. He made his first seven shots from the field and finished 9-of-14 for the day.
"They've done a lot of doubling the post, so we tweaked our offense a little bit to try to get a lot of passes from the middle, because you can't really trap him from the middle," Balado said. "I think eight out of the first 10 possessions he got a basket because he was at the right place. He did a good job sealing and credit to Markise Davis and those guys for feeding him the ball at the right time. They executed it perfectly and it was really tough to guard him in there one on one, and we knew if they had to guard him one on one, we had the advantage."
Omier scored 15 points in a first half that ended with ASU leading 34-24. The Red Wolves led by as many as 17 before the Falcons closed the half on a 7-0 run.
Air Force made another small run in the second half, scoring six consecutive points to creep within 37-30. Balado called time and the Red Wolves responded with a 20-3 run to take a 57-33 lead with 8:18 remaining.
Omier punctuated a dominant performance with a dunk at the 1:39 mark, giving ASU its largest lead at 68-40.
The Red Wolves shot 47.4 percent as a team and held a 44-29 rebounding advantage. Eaton scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Desi Sills added 12 points in less than 14 minutes off the bench.
Balado said Sills, ASU's season scoring leader, had been sick since Thursday with the flu. While he wasn't able to practice in the days leading up to the game, Sills watched scouting tape on his phone, Balado said.
"I knew once the lights came on, he's such a tough kid that it didn't matter. I knew he would be affected," Balado said. "He couldn't hardly breathe out there. I have to give him a lot of credit."
Omier also made an impact defensively with six blocked shots, the most by a Red Wolf since Jason Jennings had 11 against Morris Brown in the 2000-01 season.
"Their big man doesn't shoot that much, so coaches sent me to help a lot, help everybody, and that's what I did," Omier said. "It worked."
Camden Vander Zwaag led Air Force with eight points off the bench. Guard A.J. Walker, the Falcons' season scoring leader with a pregame average of 19.1 points, finished with a season-low six points on 3-of-11 shooting.
The Falcons entered the game shooting 48.1 percent from the field but were only 18-of-56 Sunday.
"We challenged them a lot at the rim. They missed a ton of layups because our guys were at the right spot and Norchad did not pick up a lot of fouls at the rim," Balado said. "I think he had five blocked shots, could have been six, but I think he altered eight or nine of them. Those are big."
ASU bounced back from a 75-62 loss at No. 25 Texas Tech with its fifth victory in six games.
The Red Wolves close non-conference play at home Tuesday against Lyon College, with tipoff scheduled for 4 p.m. Sun Belt Conference play begins with a Dec. 30 home game against Georgia State.
Eaton said the Red Wolves felt like they stood up against Texas Tech, giving them some momentum going into Sunday's game.
"You know how you lose, and you get down a little bit, but it wasn't like that," Eaton said. "We don't celebrate losses, but after Texas Tech we still felt like we had some momentum going in, so we just keep playing and playing. We were just handling our business."
Balado said the Red Wolves need the Christmas break that follows Tuesday's game against the Scots, but he quickly added that they won't overlook their NAIA opponent.
"They're a good team and we have to get one more before we go home, so this is not by any means overlooking them," Balado said. "I'm going to watch film on them right now and prepare, but we need this break over Christmas for them to relax a little bit."