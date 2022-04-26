JONESBORO — Former Arkansas State basketball star Norchad Omier has signed with the University of Miami.
Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga announced Tuesday that his program has signed Omier, who was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year as a second-year freshman at ASU.
A 6-foot-7 forward from Bluefields, Nicaragua, Omier averaged 17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game this season while also earning Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year honors. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
“Our coaching staff is extremely excited to add Norchad to the Miami basketball program. While his stats and accomplishments speak for themselves, what we love most about Norchad are his non-stop motor and competitive fire,” Larrañaga said in Miami’s announcement.
“In addition to being among the most dominant rebounders I’ve seen at the college level, Norchad is also an efficient scorer and a prolific defender who has proven himself as one of the best forwards in the country.”
Omier, who signed with ASU in 2020 after spending a postgraduate year at Miami Prep, averaged 15.6 points and 12.2 rebounds during two seasons with the Red Wolves. In 52 games at ASU, Omier finished with a double-double (double figures in points and rebounds) in 35.
On March 14, nine days after the Red Wolves’ season ended with a loss to Georgia State in the Sun Belt tournament, Omier posted a message on social media saying he planned to return to ASU for the 2022-23 season. He reversed course 16 days later by posting a message revealing his intent to explore the transfer portal.
“He took a trip and when he came back, he changed his mind,” ASU head coach Mike Balado said during a video conference with reporters two days after Omier announced his decision to leave Jonesboro.
Omier grabbed 353 rebounds during the 2021-22 season, one shy of the school single-season record set by John Dickson during the 1965-66 season.
Nationally, Omier ranked third in offensive rebounds per game (4.00), fourth in rebounds per game (12.2), seventh in defensive rebounds per game (8.17), eighth in total rebounds and eighth in field-goal percentage (.632).
Omier was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year during the 2020-21 season and also earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors. He played in six games last summer for the Nicaraguan national team in the FIBA World Cup 2023 Americas Pre-Qualifiers, averaging 15 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.