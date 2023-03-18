Opener serves as springboard for Raiders' Hampton

JONESBORO — Maddox Hampton admits he felt a little uneasy going into Nettleton’s season opener last August at Mountain Home.
As a sophomore quarterback making his high school debut, Hampton wondered what was in store for the Raiders. Then he led a touchdown drive to start the season and the nerves were gone.
“I was nervous because I didn’t know how good we were going to be, or if we were going to be any good at all,” said Hampton, who is the son of Nettleton head coach Steven Hampton. “Then it was just kind of a weight off your shoulders just to go out and score four touchdowns, and just keep putting it on them.”
Hampton passed for 235 yards and four touchdowns against Mountain Home, the start of an all-conference season for the 5-11, 165-pound quarterback who is also the Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year.
Steven Hampton said the opener against a Class 6A opponent served as a springboard for his son, whose 27-yard touchdown pass to Quordarius Thompson on fourth-and-9 in the fourth quarter sealed the Raiders’ 49-39 victory.
“I thought he made some big throws in big moments and going into the season, I said we kind of wanted to ease him into it,” he said. “Really that first game at Mountain Home our first drive, we had a third-and-medium, third-and-long right off the bat and he completed a ball over the middle to our tight end. It allowed us to go on down and score that possession.
“I think he really played well in that first game. At the end of that game, we had a fourth down and we were kind of in no-man’s land, had to go for it, too close to punt. We threw a touchdown pass there to kind of seal that game.”
Hampton completed 57.9 percent of his pass attempts for 1,870 yards and 22 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He helped Nettleton reach the Class 5A state playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons as the Raiders posted a 7-4 record.
With big-play threats at receiver in Curtez Smith and Thompson, the Raiders expected Hampton to distribute the ball in their short passing game. He also connected on deeper throws, however, with a long of 80 yards.
“We knew going into the season that one of his strengths was the quick game, the screen game, his accuracy and just getting the ball out,” Steven Hampton said. “We were hoping to progress to the down-the-field throws, the mid-range throws, and I think he grew a great deal in those areas.”
Maddox Hampton said the opener was probably his best game, but he had other big nights and big plays.
Hampton threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-20 victory over Brookland, including two touchdown passes in the final minute of the first half. He found Smith in the end zone for 32 yards and a touchdown with 53.9 seconds left, then got another opportunity from roughly the same location when the Raiders got the ball back with 15 seconds to go.
Rolling to his left, Hampton lofted a pass over a couple of defenders to Thompson in the back corner of the end zone with 7.2 seconds left in the half.
“I remember that one,” he said. “We talked about the play, but it was supposed to be run from the other hash and I didn’t know which way I was going to turn. I was praying it would go somewhere and I just threw it as far as I could.”
Hampton also threw four touchdown passes against Paragould, three against Forrest City and three against Batesville. He completed three passes in Nettleton’s game-winning drive against Southside, including a 48-yard strike to Thompson that set up the touchdown that led to a 13-12 victory.
The Raiders didn’t use Hampton often in their running game – he carried the football only 13 times all season – but he ran in a game-tying two-point conversion in the fourth quarter at Batesville. He said he wants to carry the football more as a junior and Steven Hampton said quarterback runs will probably be a bigger part of Nettleton’s offense next fall.
“He does run pretty well but as a sophomore, I don’t know that he had the confidence yet,” Steven Hampton said. “I think that’s another area that you’ll see him being ready as he grows, gets physically bigger and stronger, to pull the ball down and take off more this next year.”
Nettleton struggled down the stretch last fall, losing to Valley View and Wynne to close the regular season at 7-3. The Raiders made the playoffs as the No. 4 seed from the 5A-East, falling 55-14 to eventual state runner-up Shiloh Christian in the first round.
Hampton threw his last touchdown pass of the season in the fourth quarter against the Saints.
“Your first high school playoff game, that was an experience,” he said. “It was definitely different, kind of shell-shocked us there. Then we settled in a little bit and got a little bit going, but it was too late.”
With football season over, Hampton joined the baseball Raiders. He throws three pitches, including a fastball that was clocked at 85 mph before the season, and plays on the infield when not on the mound.
When it’s time to focus on football again, Hampton said the Raiders expect to build off what they did in 2022.
“I don’t know any reason we shouldn’t be back as a conference championship contender and we should be close every other year,” he said. “I’m ready to get back in the playoffs again.”