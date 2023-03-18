Opener serves as springboard for Raiders' Hampton

Nettleton’s Maddox Hampton is the Newcomer of the Year on the Best Under The Sun football team.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Maddox Hampton admits he felt a little uneasy going into Nettleton’s season opener last August at Mountain Home.

As a sophomore quarterback making his high school debut, Hampton wondered what was in store for the Raiders. Then he led a touchdown drive to start the season and the nerves were gone.

