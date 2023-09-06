Opener serves as "wake-up call" for A-State

Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) makes a catch for a touchdown as Arkansas State safety Dontay Joyner (6) defends during the first half Saturday in Norman, Okla.

 Alonzo Adams / Associated Press

JONESBORO — Arkansas State senior quarterback J.T. Shrout spent time Saturday night watching video of his team’s season opener, a 73-0 loss at Oklahoma earlier in the day.

Shrout had plenty of company as the Red Wolves reviewed the long list of things that went wrong for them in Norman, Okla.

A-State Football

Opponent: Memphis

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Records: ASU 0-1; UM 1-0

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: Memphis, 32-24-5

Last meeting: Memphis, 44-32, 2022

