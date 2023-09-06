Opener serves as "wake-up call" for A-State

JONESBORO — Arkansas State senior quarterback J.T. Shrout spent time Saturday night watching video of his team’s season opener, a 73-0 loss at Oklahoma earlier in the day.
Shrout had plenty of company as the Red Wolves reviewed the long list of things that went wrong for them in Norman, Okla.
“I’ve seen a lot of guys, myself included, who have been in the facility as much as they can,” Shrout said Tuesday during ASU’s weekly football press conference. “We had guys watching film Saturday night after the game, trying to do corrections for themselves and watching it on Sunday with Coach obviously, kind of putting it behind us.
“Everything has been about Memphis this week. We’re just getting in here doing the extra things outside of practice and meeting time that can give us the best opportunity to put ourselves in a good position on Saturday.”
The Red Wolves are looking to bounce back from their largest margin of defeat since a 95-0 loss to Central Arkansas in 1937. Saturday’s margin is the third-largest margin of defeat in school history, following the 1937 UCA game and an 82-0 loss to UCA in 1922.
Shrout said head coach Butch Jones told the team there are two ways to deal with the Oklahoma game.
“We can sulk and put our head down and pout about it, or we can use it as a learning experience,” said Shrout, who made his ASU debut against the Sooners. “I think the team has pretty much taken (the latter) approach to it. Obviously it wasn’t to our standard or our style, the way that we want to play football here at A-State, so we’re just going to attack practice this week and do everything we can to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Oklahoma led 28-0 after the first quarter, 45-0 at halftime and 66-0 after the third quarter. Five different Sooners scored rushing touchdowns, three caught a touchdown pass and another scored on a punt return.
Jones described the game as “a wake-up call,” a sentiment echoed by senior linebacker Melique Straker.
“I think whenever you go through any type of adversity, and in this case big adversity, it really shows you who you really are, who your team really is,” Straker said. “It gives us an opportunity to dig ourselves out of that hole and find out what we’re really made of. I think we’re made of a lot more than we displayed last Saturday. Moving forward, we’re going to work hard to prove that.”
ASU hosts Memphis on Saturday for the 62nd meeting in a series that dates to 1914. Kickoff at Centennial Bank Stadium is set for 6 p.m.
Oklahoma moved up two spots to 18th in this week’s Associated Press poll. While Jones praised the Sooners, he said he was disappointed that the Red Wolves did not come close to playing to their own standard.
“I didn’t like the way we competed for four quarters of football. I did not like that at all,” Jones said. “That’s on me and we’ll get that corrected, I can promise you that. But it’s a good judge of where we’re at and when you play the best, you have no choice but to get better.
“Every coach will tell you the most marked progress in a football team is usually from game one to game two. That’s when you make your most progress, and every coach tells his team that, but obviously you give yourself an opportunity to compete at a high level when you have a great week of preparation.”
Asked about the team’s mood since Saturday, Straker said the Red Wolves have been inspired in their preparations for Memphis.
“Inspired through what we went through and the adversity that we had to overcome in that game, or go through that in that game,” Straker added. “I think that the team is extremely inspired and that needs to roll over week after week after week, not just for the moment. It can’t just be 24 hours that you feel something and it’s done. That’s real, it’s felt, and I think it’s going to continue to roll over throughout the entire season.”