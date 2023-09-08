JONESBORO — Tyler George likes what he has seen from his football team this week.
Jonesboro went back to work after falling 27-20 to Lake Hamilton at Cooksey-Johns Field last Friday, pointing toward another home game tonight against DeSoto Central of Southaven, Miss.
“I really love how the kids responded. The energy has been good, the enthusiasm, the focus have been good,” George, Jonesboro’s first-year head coach, said Thursday. “They understand that we let one slip away from us last week that we probably should have won. They know that after tomorrow, there’s seven games left, guaranteed, so the seniors are doing a good job of leading and being vocal and picking up the urgency.”
Kickoff for the Hurricane’s non-conference finale is scheduled for 7 p.m.
While tonight’s opponent is unfamiliar, George has seen enough of the Jaguars (0-2) on film to respect their capabilities. DeSoto Central opened with a 24-12 loss to Germantown, which is ranked fourth in Tennessee’s Class 6A, and gave up two last-minute touchdowns last week in a 21-10 loss to Lake Cormorant, Miss.
DeSoto Central is the largest school in Mississippi’s 2023-25 classification cycle after having an enrollment of 1,553 in grades 9-11 last fall, according to the Mississippi High School Activities Association. The Jaguars finished 6-6 last season with a loss in the first round of the state playoffs.
“Just watching the last two games, they’re physical, they’re big. Their defense is very good and they do some things on offense that can hurt you,” George said. “You have to be extremely disciplined on defense to be able to stop them. They play two quarterbacks and both of them are dual-threat guys. They’ll run both of them. When they run them, if you’re not fitting it right, they’ll get you.”
George is especially impressed with DeSoto Central senior linebacker Taurean Davis (6-1, 228), a 2022 all-state selection who already has 32 tackles this season, and senior linebacker Chris Thomas (6-3, 200).
Jonesboro (1-1) lost last week despite producing 424 total yards. Senior receiver Chris Stacy had a breakout game with nine receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown.
George said Stacy’s statistics could have been even more impressive.
“He probably could have clipped the 280 mark. It’s good for him to have that coming-out party,” George said. “We all know what he can do here in house, but he’s kind of been hidden because he didn’t have a breakout year last year. They’ll know about him now.”
Senior quarterback Terrance Brown was 14-of-22 passing for 288 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Markevious Pickett led Jonesboro in rushing with 84 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Junior linebacker Markeice Stafford paced the Hurricane’s defense with 11 tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage. Senior Tray’shon Crawford added seven tackles and a sack.
Lake Hamilton scored on three plays covering 45 or more yards, breakdowns Jonesboro has worked to fix this week.
“We had too many mental errors, which those were the explosive plays that they got us on. We have to limit that,” George said. “We can’t play 95 percent of the game really good on defense and five percent not just bad, but really bad where we’re giving up points. That’s been a point of emphasis, trying to clean that up.”
George said he likes having an out-of-state opponent on the Hurricane’s non-conference schedule. Jonesboro defeated Center Hill 31-17 last season in its first game against an opponent from Mississippi since 1988.
Before playing Center Hill, the Hurricane hadn’t faced an out-of-state foe since beating Poplar Bluff, Mo., in 2005. Jonesboro is scheduled to travel to DeSoto Central next year, George said.
“I think it’s cool. I think our kids like it,” George said. “We haven’t got to travel yet because Center Hill came here last year and DeSoto is coming here this year, but I think it’s cool for the kids to experience competition from a different state.”