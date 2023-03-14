HOT SPRINGS — The celebration that started when time expired in Saturday night’s game at Bank OZK Arena figures to continue a long time in western Mississippi County.

Manila brought home its first boys’ state basketball championship in 61 years with a 61-57 overtime victory over Bergman in the Class 3A state final. MVP Brayden Nunnally and Jaron Burrow combined for 42 points as the Lions won in dramatic fashion to end Arkansas’ 2022-23 high school basketball season.

