HOT SPRINGS — The celebration that started when time expired in Saturday night’s game at Bank OZK Arena figures to continue a long time in western Mississippi County.
Manila brought home its first boys’ state basketball championship in 61 years with a 61-57 overtime victory over Bergman in the Class 3A state final. MVP Brayden Nunnally and Jaron Burrow combined for 42 points as the Lions won in dramatic fashion to end Arkansas’ 2022-23 high school basketball season.
Coach Lee Wimberley said his Lions and Bergman’s Panthers saved the best for last on championship weekend.
“I think that was the best game of the week,” Wimberley said. “I saw some other really good ones, but it’s hard to top that, an overtime in the state championship. You’ve got a little bit of everything.
“You’ve got some deep 3s from them, you’ve got some guys attacking the basket, you’ve got warriors on both teams going after rebounds, diving on the floor. It was just a great basketball game between two teams that have had a really good season.”
Saturday’s game featured nine lead changes and six ties as momentum shifted between the Lions (31-5) and Panthers (38-6). Two ties and two lead changes came in the final 65 seconds of regulation.
After taking a 37-34 lead at the end of the third quarter when Luke Kirk scored from half court, Manila went up by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter. The Panthers stormed back with a 12-4 run to lead 48-47 when Dylan Friend hit a jumper from the baseline with 1:05 to go.
The Lions missed two shots before the Panthers gained possession and were fouled with 30.9 seconds to play. Forced to chase, Manila came out of a timeout in a full-court man-to-man defense that resulted in Nunnally coming up with a steal off a deflection.
Nunnally was fouled and made the first of two free throws to tie the game. His second shot missed, but he tracked down the rebound and was fouled again with 23.4 seconds to play.
“I could see it was going left and I knew it was going to hit long, because normally when I miss, it’s long,” Nunnally said. “So, I ran to the right side, and nobody got me.”
Nunnally made both free throws to give Manila a 50-48 lead. Bergman tied the game on Sawyer Schubert’s layup with eight seconds to go and the Panthers forced overtime by intercepting an inbound lob pass with less than three seconds remaining.
Costner Smith gave the Lions the lead in their first overtime game of the season when he made a free throw with 3:27 remaining. Smith took his school-record 65th charge of the season to force a turnover on the Panthers’ next possession and Kirk drilled two free throws at the 2:39 mark.
Burrow countered two Bergman free throws with a baseline jumper, giving Manila a 55-52 lead as the clock ticked under two minutes.
Schubert made two foul shots as the Panthers pulled within one point again, but Nunnally sank a short jumper at the 1:18 mark. Friend missed a 3 to tie and Manila gained possession when the ball went out of bounds with 58 seconds remaining.
Nunnally scored inside again with 34 seconds left in overtime and Rex Farmer made one of two foul shots with 15.2 seconds to go, giving the Lions a 60-54 lead. Friend kept the Panthers’ hopes alive with a 3-pointer and Bergman called time with 6.6 seconds on the clock.
The inbound pass went to Nunnally, who made the second of two free throws with 4.6 seconds left to seal the Lions’ first state championship since 1962. Before the Lions traveled to Hot Springs, Wimberley talked to at least one fan who remembered that year’s state final.
“Our manager, his grandpa came up to me before we left. We had a little parade for them, a little pep rally,” Wimberley said. “He came over to me and he said, ‘I was sitting on the bleachers in 1962 in the ninth grade when we won the last one. I sure would like for you to win another one before I die.’”
Nunnally helped make that possible with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. He also played a key role at the top of Manila’s 1-3-1 zone defense as the Lions tried to contain the Panthers’ prolific 3-point shooters.
Burrow added 20 points, five rebounds and two assists. He scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and overtime, beating the Panthers off the dribble when they covered him closely at the 3-point line.
“I knew that I needed to score,” said Burrow, who was 7-of-8 inside the 3-point line. “I got that first layup, and I was like, ‘He can’t guard me,’ so I just kept going. That was about it.”
Farmer and Kirk added seven points each. Smith grabbed a team-high eight rebounds to help the Lions to a 29-28 edge on the glass.
Aided by a media timeout every quarter, four of Manila’s starters played all 36 minutes. Smith, the only starter to get a brief break, left the court for two minutes when he was shaken up in overtime.
Friend scored 28 points while hitting 8-of-17 from the 3-point line for Bergman, which was seeking its first state title since 1953. The Panthers, who defeated the Lions in December, were 10-of-29 from the 3-point line as a team.
Bergman led 13-12 after the first quarter and 21-20 at halftime. Two 3s in the first 64 seconds of the third quarter gave the Panthers their largest lead, 27-20.
Burrow hit two 3s while scoring 10 points in the third quarter to lead the Lions’ rally. He sank a 3 to give Manila the lead at 32-31, then scored again with 29 seconds remaining to tie the game at 34.
The Lions gained possession after the ball went out of bounds on the Panthers’ end of the court with three seconds left in the quarter. Kirk took an inbound pass in the backcourt, dribbled into the center circle and launched a 3 that gave his team a huge boost going into the final quarter.
“I think the big part of that quarter was when they jumped out on us right off the bat in the second half, and we called timeout,” Wimberley said. “We had a talk and we got back to that tied game. That shot was just kind of like icing on the cake that kind of pushed us a little bit further and told us, ‘Hey, we’re going to win this game.’
“I truly believe that they believed. When I looked at them in the huddle, it was the first look that they really were like, ‘OK, we’re going to do this.’ Trust me, they don’t lack confidence, but when that went in, it’s kind of those things where you always say, ‘It’s better to be lucky than good sometimes.’ It’s better to be lucky than good right then and I’ll take it all day long.”