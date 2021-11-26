Owls rally past Mustangs in 3A quarterfinals

HOXIE — Hoxie’s hopes of advancing beyond the Class 3A state football quarterfinals disappeared along with the Mustangs’ early momentum Friday night.
Quarterback Cade Forrester led Hoxie to an early 14-point lead over McGehee, but the Owls scored in the final minute of the first half and then dominated the second half to advance with a 38-21 victory at Crider Field.
McGehee, which averages more than 46 points per game, outscored Hoxie 23-0 in the second half. The Owls (13-0) will host Prescott (13-0) in another battle of unbeaten teams in the semifinals.
Hoxie (11-1) ended its season with a loss to McGehee for the second consecutive season. The Owls ousted the Mustangs in the 2020 semifinals.
McGehee took a 22-21 lead with 3:47 remaining in the third quarter after quarterback Sam Polite scored on a 28-yard run on fourth-and-5. Tyrique Newman’s tackle-breaking 42-yard touchdown run and Polite’s two-point conversion increased the Owls’ lead to 30-21 with 8:40 left in the game.
An interception set up the Owls’ final touchdown, which came on Newman’s 11-yard run with 5:57 remaining. Polite added another two-point conversion for McGehee’s 17-point margin of victory.
“We knew that we had to do our (defensive) assignments and play them perfect, and we did a heck of a job for a big portion of the game,” Hoxie coach Tom Sears said. “Then they hit us with a couple of big ones.”
While the Mustangs surrendered an early touchdown on Jody Easter’s 36-yard run only 90 seconds into the game, they held the upper hand for most of the first half.
Hoxie answered McGehee’s first touchdown in 16 seconds. Forrester broke a 40-yard run on the Mustangs’ first play from scrimmage and found Xander Ball on a 25-yard touchdown pass on the next play, tying the score after the extra point.
The Mustangs forced a punt to set up another scoring drive. A 30-yard pass to Seth Brooks put Hoxie on the 1-yard line and Forrester took the ball in from there, giving the Mustangs a 14-7 lead with 6:20 left in the first quarter.
A fourth-down stop preceded Hoxie’s next scoring drive. Kayden Glenn got the Mustangs moving with a 38-yard pass to Seth Brooks and Forrester found Camden Brooks open for 35 yards to the Owls’ 6.
Forrester pushed his way into the end zone on fourth and goal from the 1 as Hoxie took a 21-7 lead with 7:07 left in the first half. The Mustangs had another scoring opportunity after taking over at the Owls’ 27 after a short punt, but turned the ball over on downs following an incomplete pass on fourth and 15 with 3:17 remaining.
McGehee cut its deficit to 21-15 with Newman’s 38-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion with 57 seconds remaining in the half. Hoxie had a chance to counter after a pass to Ball put the Mustangs on the 18 with 37 seconds remaining, but the Owls’ Dylan Allen intercepted a pass at the goal line to end the threat.
“Right there at half, we had the ball moving and that was a huge momentum change. I was hoping we could come out after half, getting the ball, and be able to get the momentum right back. We just couldn’t ever get it back,” Sears said. “They got it and they’re a heck of a football team. They played for the state championship last year and they know what they have to do to close the deal, and we just couldn’t find a way to get the momentum back at all.”
Forrester finished with 65 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 15 carries. He was 9-of-20 passing for 189 yards. Ball was Hoxie’s receiving leader with four catches for 100 yards.
Sears gave the Owls credit for the Mustangs’ offensive problems in the second half.
“They made some adjustments and we had a hard time getting movement in the second half up front in our run game. We just couldn’t ever find anything clicking, to their credit,” Sears said. “Their kids played very hard. I thought ours did, too. We just didn’t make plays.”
Area scores
Friday’s games
State football playoffs
Class 4A
Shiloh Christian 41, Rivercrest 7
Class 3A
McGehee 38, Hoxie 21
Prescott 47, Newport 7
Class 2A
Clarendon 35, East Poinsett County 22