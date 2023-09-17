Panther ground game too much for Warriors

Westside’s Colton Carter (19) fends off Bryce Seigrist (14) of Heber Springs during first-half action Friday in Jonesboro.

 Terrance Armstard / Delta Digital News Service

JONESBORO — A strong rushing attack helped Heber Springs dominate Westside as the Panthers defeated the Warriors 42-8 Friday night.

All seven of Heber Springs’ touchdowns were rushing scores by four different players.