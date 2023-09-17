Panther ground game too much for Warriors

JONESBORO — A strong rushing attack helped Heber Springs dominate Westside as the Panthers defeated the Warriors 42-8 Friday night.
All seven of Heber Springs’ touchdowns were rushing scores by four different players.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
JONESBORO — A strong rushing attack helped Heber Springs dominate Westside as the Panthers defeated the Warriors 42-8 Friday night.
All seven of Heber Springs’ touchdowns were rushing scores by four different players.
On the Panthers’ first drive of the game, they scored on three plays consisting of runs by running back Weston Warden, fullback Eli Buffalo and running back Parker Brown, who capped the drive with a red zone touchdown.
The Warriors’ second drive was also a string of run plays that ended on a turnover on downs around the goal line to give the Panthers the ball back.
Heber Springs took advantage of Westside’s turnover on downs with an 82-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Liam Buffalo, putting the Panthers up 14-0 early in the second quarter.
Westside head coach Bobby Engle discussed his thoughts on the defensive side during the first half.
“On defense, we have got to tackle better. We put ourselves in the right position, we just did not make the tackles,” Engle said.
Turnovers were also another issue for Westside with a fumble and interception on back-to-back drives. A fumble recovery at the Warrior 20 gave the Panthers excellent field position that resulted in another rushing touchdown from running back Eli Buffalo.
Heber Springs capitalized on the interception as well with Liam Buffalo scoring his second rushing touchdown for a 28-0 lead late in the second quarter.
Heber Springs would get the ball back before halftime, as Eli Buffalo scored a 62-yard rushing touchdown.
“We have got to play a complete game. We have not done that in three weeks, in three games, and we have lost. It shows. When we put it together and we do things right, then we will win football games,” Engle said.
Warden found his way into the end zone to join the four-player touchdown club as the Panthers’ domination continued with a 42-0 lead.
The Warriors scored their touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Colton Carter connected with tight end Jordan Hall to get Westside in scoring position, then running back Gavin Metz finished the drive with a rushing touchdown.
Both teams will be on the road for their first conference matchups, as Westside will play Trumann and Heber Springs will play Cave City.
“The game plan is to do what we are coached to do,” Engle said. “That is something we have to do.”