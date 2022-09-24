CABOT — Four different Cabot players scored a rushing touchdown Friday night as the fourth-ranked Panthers rolled past Jonesboro 37-6 in the 7A-Central conference opener for both teams.
The Panthers (3-1, 1-0 conference) took the lead for good on a defensive score less than two minutes into the game. Gunner Poe returned an interception 13 yards for a touchdown and Kade Martin's extra point gave Cabot an early 7-0 lead.
Cabot scored twice in the second quarter for a 21-0 halftime lead. Evion Jimmerson barged into the end zone on a 5-yard run with 6:44 left in the half. The Panthers scored again on Keegan Vest's 2-yard run with 1:01 remaining in the second quarter.
A Jonesboro snap rolled out of the end zone for a safety and a 23-0 Cabot lead with 8:32 remaining in the third quarter. Quarterback Abe Owen kept on a 2-yard touchdown run that pushed the Panthers' lead to 30-0 at the 6:46 mark of the third quarter.
Two big plays by Phillip Tillman put Jonesboro (1-3, 0-1 conference) in position to score in the third quarter. Tillman returned a kickoff 44 yards after Owen's touchdown, then caught Terrance Brown's deep pass for 34 yards to the Panthers' 18.
Jonesboro's Brock McCoy scored on an 18-yard run with 4:32 remaining in the third quarter. The Hurricane's two-point attempt failed.
Cabot closed the scoring on Owen Horn's 1-yard run with 11:02 left in the game.
Jonesboro hosts No. 1 Bryant next week. The Hornets (3-0, 1-0) whipped Fort Smith Northside 41-10 in their 7A-Central opener.