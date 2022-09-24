CABOT — Four different Cabot players scored a rushing touchdown Friday night as the fourth-ranked Panthers rolled past Jonesboro 37-6 in the 7A-Central conference opener for both teams.

The Panthers (3-1, 1-0 conference) took the lead for good on a defensive score less than two minutes into the game. Gunner Poe returned an interception 13 yards for a touchdown and Kade Martin's extra point gave Cabot an early 7-0 lead.