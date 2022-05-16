Panthers finish sweep of Red Wolves

JONESBORO — Arkansas State closed its home baseball schedule Sunday with its seventh consecutive loss in Sun Belt Conference play.
The Red Wolves pulled into a tie with back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning, but Georgia State scored in the eighth to regain the lead and the Panthers went on to defeat ASU 5-4 to complete a series sweep at Tomlinson Stadium.
ASU (11-35) announced Monday that tonight’s scheduled non-conference home game with Ole Miss (31-19) has been canceled by the Rebels due to “travel and scheduling circumstances.” Both teams begin conference series on Thursday as the Red Wolves travel to Louisiana-Monroe and the Rebels host Texas A&M.
At 5-21 in the Sun Belt, the Red Wolves remain last in the league standings. Only 10 of the league’s 12 teams will go to next week’s conference tournament in Montgomery, Ala.
ASU battled back from an early 3-0 hole to tie Sunday’s game 4-4, but relief pitcher Seth Clark (5-0) kept Georgia State (30-23, 15-12) from falling behind with nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.
Catcher Brandon Hager recorded two of the Red Wolves’ six hits, while left fielder Jaylon Deshazier drove in two with a double in the fifth. The two RBIs moved Deshazier into sole possession of seventh all-time at ASU in career runs driven in (127).
In his final outing at Tomlinson Stadium, senior Carter Holt pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits before handing off to Tyler Jeans with one out in the sixth. Jeans (3-5) tossed the final 3 2/3 innings, striking out four and allowing one run on four hits.
Holt faced the minimum in the first two innings before the Panthers struck first with three runs in the third, aided by a fielding error. ASU pulled within 3-2 on a two-run double by Deshazier, but left the bases loaded.
Helped by another error, Georgia State added a run in the top of the sixth to stretch its lead to 4-2.
The Red Wolves tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on back-to-back home runs by Klutts and Brandon Hager, their 10th and eighth long balls of the year, respectively. GSU responded with a run in the top of the eighth on a pinch-hit RBI single by JoJo Jackson.
Clark retired ASU’s final eight batters after giving up the seventh-inning home runs.
The Red Wolves dropped Saturday’s game 7-4 despite three hits from Jared Toler. ASU fell 10-2 on Friday as Klutts belted a home run and had two of the Red Wolves’ three hits.
ASU finished with a 7-17 home record and its lowest winning percentage (.292) at Tomlinson Stadium, which opened in 1993.