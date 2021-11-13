MAGNOLIA — Magnolia’s offense was more than Valley View could handle in the first round of the Class 5A state football playoffs.
The Blazers, who held opponents to less than 13 points per game in the regular season, gave up four touchdown plays of 40 or more yards as the Panthers rolled to a 42-14 victory Friday night.
Valley View (7-4) gave up almost as many points against Magnolia (6-5) as it did in seven 5A-East conference games. The Blazers allowed only 48 points in conference play.
Magnolia, which averaged 53.8 points in six 5A-South games, took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. The Panthers led 35-7 at halftime on their way to a second-round game next week at Pulaski Academy.
Garrion Curry broke a 61-yard touchdown run only 46 seconds into the game to give Magnolia a 7-0 lead. Curry scored again on a 24-yard run with 6:09 left in the first quarter.
Quarterback Dalen Blanchard scored on a 79-yard run with 3:33 left in the first quarter, pushing the Panthers’ lead to 21-0.
Valley View drove 88 yards in 14 plays for its first touchdown. Carson Turley scored on a 1-yard run to open the second quarter, pulling the Blazers within 21-7.
Magnolia countered with Amare Roach’s 9-yard touchdown run at the end of a 10-play, 66-yard drive. Kendrick Carey broke free on an 88-yard touchdown run with 4:38 remaining in the second quarter to give the Panthers their 28-point halftime lead.
The Blazers scored off a double pass with 8:22 left in the third quarter, Keats Grantham finding Reid Tyler on a 35-yard touchdown pass to finish a 10-play, 71-yard drive. The Panthers closed the scoring with 2:31 remaining in the third quarter when Roach scored on a 46-yard run.