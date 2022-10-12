Pappas leads A-State to tournament title

Arkansas State’s Devyn Pappas tees off during the final round of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate men’s college golf tournament Tuesday at RidgePointe Country Club. Pappas shot a 4-under-par 68 in the final round to finish atop the leaderboard with a 12-under-par 204 for three rounds.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Devyn Pappas drained a birdie putt on the last hole to seal individual medalist honors and clinch the team title for the Arkansas State men’s golf team at the 27th annual Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at RidgePointe Country Club.

ASU was tied with Oklahoma Christian on the final hole when Pappas drove the par-four green and chipped within three feet for the birdie opportunity. After a bogey by Oklahoma Christian, Pappas drained the putt to clinch his individual medalist honors and seal the victory for the Red Wolves.