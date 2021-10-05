JONESBORO — Paragould slipped past Westside 25-21, 25-17, 20-25, 16-25, 18-16 Monday in high school volleyball.
Abby Manley finished with 20 kills, 11 digs, four blocks and three aces to lead Westside. Laynee Montgomery added seven kills, 20 assists and 10 digs, while Jamisen Gauntt finished with seven kills and four blocks for the Lady Warriors.
Also for Westside, Lanie Welch recorded five kills; Ashley Kercheval contributed four kills and two blocks; Baile Rogers came up with 17 digs; Georgia Spinks chipped in with 13 assists and 11 digs; and Sydney Pickering and Riley Tate added eight and five digs, respectively.
Marion 3, Brookland 0
BROOKLAND — Marion defeated Brookland 25-14, 25-14, 25-12 Monday in high school volleyball.
Savannah Pope and Hannah Bass finished with four kills each to lead Brookland, with Bass also adding five digs; Chloe Rodriguez finished with 12 assists and five digs, while Rylee Walker contributed eight digs and served two aces.
Brookland won the junior high match 26-24, 18-25, 15-6. Evan Polsgrove led Brookland with 10 kills, while Emery Booker added eight kills and three blocks. Caroline Canada finished with 12 assists and two aces; Macie Murray recorded 11 assists; Burkeley Brewer produced 11 digs; and Cassidy King served four aces.
Marion won the seventh-grade game in three sets.
Hoxie 3, Manila 0
HOXIE — Cara Forrester finished with 11 kills Monday as Hoxie defeated Manila 25-11, 25-10, 25-11 in high school volleyball.
Ellery Gillham added nine kills, eight digs, four blocks and four aces on 14-of-14 serving for the Lady Mustangs. Mykala Johnson chipped in with four kills and two blocks.
Also for Hoxie, Kailey Moody was 16-of-16 serving with 24 assists; Chloe Prater added six digs; and Bailey Prater was 23-of-23 serving with six digs.
Hoxie won three matches last week, defeating Harrisburg 25-10, 25-16, 25-13; Crowley’s Ridge Academy 25-15, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17; and Helena-West Helena Central by forfeit.
Gillham had nine kills against Harrisburg, while Bailey Prater had six and Moody and Chloe Prater finished with four each. Jones had three blocks. Prater served three aces, followed by Moody, Forrester and Bailey Prater with two each. Moody also had 19 assists.
Forrester had 15 kills and 18 assists against CRA. Gillham had 13 kills and 10 digs, while Moody had six kills and 21 assists. Chloe Prater finished with five kills.
Piggott 3, Wal. Ridge 0 Piggott 3, Wal. Ridge 2PIGGOTT — Piggott defeated Walnut Ridge twice in 3A-Northeast volleyball as the teams made up a match that was postponed last month in addition to playing their scheduled contest Monday.
Piggott won 25-14, 25-23, 25-16 and prevailed 25-18, 18-25, 21-25, 25-12, 15-9.
Chloe Davis led Walnut Ridge with 13 kills over two matches, followed by Alli Bramlett with eight, Hannah Hatfield with five, and Melanie Jones and Avery Anderson with four each. Kinley Davis and Maddie Burris led the Lady Bobcats in assists with 12 and nine, respectively, for the doubleheader. Burris also served five aces while Holly Berry added three. Anderson finished the night with five blocks. Berry led the way in digs for Walnut Ridge with 28, followed by Chloe Davis (22), Kinley Davis and Emma Aaron (21 each) and Bramlett (10).
Piggott won the first junior high match 25-22, 25-16. Walnut Ridge took the second junior high match 23-25, 25-22, 15-10.