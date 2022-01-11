PARAGOULD — David Gunn, a former Arkansas State University assistant football coach who has more than three decades of experience in athletics, was hired Monday night by the Paragould School District as its new school improvement specialist, head football coach and district boys and girls athletic program coordinator.
Gunn spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach at ASU, serving as the interim head coach in the GoDaddy.com Bowl at the end of the 2011 season. His career has also included four years as an assistant athletic director for football at Auburn, as well as 11 years as a high school football coach.
After coaching for more than three decades, Gunn started Project: MP3, a program designed to help young men develop the characteristics needed to be successful leaders.
“I wanted to win games as much as anyone else, but my utmost concern as a coach was always developing the person inside the player.” Gunn said in a Paragould School District press release Tuesday.
The Paragould School District is planning a press conference later this week to introduce Gunn. Paragould High School is planning to broadcast the event live via YouTube, with a link available on the school district website.
As a player, Gunn was a defensive back and running back at the University of Arkansas, where he played in the 1984 Liberty Bowl and the 1987 Orange Bowl. He began his coaching career at Watson Chapel, where he was the linebackers and wide receivers coach from 1987-89.
Gunn spent one season at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas where he coached running backs and helped his team to a 1990 conference title. Returning to Watson Chapel from 1991-95, he served as the running backs and defensive backs coach.
Prior to joining the ASU staff, Gunn served as the head coach for Little Rock McClellan for five seasons (1996-2001), taking the Crimson Lions to the playoffs twice. Gunn was ASU’s running backs coach from 2002-11 and coached defensive backs in 2012.