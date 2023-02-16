PARAGOULD — The Paragould School District announced Randy Phillips as its new head football coach on Tuesday.
Phillips, who has 19 years of coaching experience, led Trumann to a 19-16 record that included state playoff berths in each of his three seasons as head coach. The Wildcats reached the second round in 2020 and 2021.
Before taking over at Trumann in 2020, Phillips served as DeWitt’s offensive coordinator for five seasons. He also has previous head coaching experience at Lafayette County in addition to stints on the staff at Lonoke, Hughes, Dumas and Warren.
“I am excited to lead the Ram football program and invest in the young men and women at Paragould,” Phillips said in a school district press release. “I will do my very best at instilling the qualities necessary for our team to be successful.”
Phillips follows David Gunn, whose resignation as head football coach was accepted in January. The Rams, who have not reached the state playoffs since 2004, finished 1-9 last fall in Gunn’s lone season as coach.
“Relationships bring in players; success keeps them. They have to see the payoff,” Phillips said in the school district announcement. “The Paragould Ram football program will work to create outstanding young men. This starts with all coaches building relationships with players on and off the field.
“I will do my very best to lead by example with a great work ethic, high character, and passion. Most of all, I want each player to know they matter and are valued.”