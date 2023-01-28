PARAGOULD — Paragould held the home court advantage and the upper hand in Friday's 5A-East conference high school basketball doubleheader with rival Greene County Tech.
The Lady Rams and Rams swept their crosstown rivals to complete the first half of conference play. Paragould took the girls' game 40-29 and rallied for a 47-43 victory in the boys' game.
Paragould (15-6, 5-2 conference) pulled away from GCT (17-7, 3-4) after leading the girls' game 13-11 at halftime. Keimauri and Shakira Brown scored five points each in the third quarter as the Lady Rams increased their lead to 25-19.
Keimauri Brown, who led all scorers with 19 points, scored 10 of the Lady Rams' 15 points in the fourth quarter. She was 6-of-7 at the free throw line in the final period, 9-of-11 for the game.
Ava Carter led GCT with 13 points.
Balanced scoring helped Paragould (9-13, 3-4 conference) rally in the boys' game. Nate Brittingham scored 13 points, Jesse Beliew 11 points and Caleb Jiles 10 for the Rams.
GCT (18-6, 2-5 conference) had control in the first half. Tyler Vincent scored 15 of his 18 points in the first two quarters, helping the Eagles led 17-12 after the opening period and 32-23 at halftime.
Paragould rallied within 39-37 at the end of the third quarter, getting point production from five different players.
The Rams outscored the Eagles 10-4 in the fourth quarter. Beliew scored five points in the final period and Nelson McHaney hit a 3-pointer.