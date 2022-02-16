JONESBORO — Paragould swept Nettleton in 5A-East basketball Tuesday night at Raider Gym.
The Lady Rams held off the Lady Raiders 47-45 to remain in fourth place in the 5A-East girls’ standings with three conference games to play. The top four teams in the league advance to the state tournament.
Paragould earned its third conference victory in boys’ basketball with an 80-67 victory over Nettleton
Keimauri Brown scored all 14 of her points in the first three quarters for the Lady Rams (15-7, 7-4 conference). Shakira Brown hit three 3-pointers to add 11 points, while Hadlee Defries added eight points for Paragould.
Briley Pena scored a game-high 24 points and Kyla Williams added eight for Nettleton (15-10, 4-7). The Lady Raiders led 13-12 after the first quarter, but Paragould rallied to lead 25-23 at halftime and 35-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points to power Paragould (12-12, 3-8 conference) in the boys’ game. Landon Manning chipped in with 11 points, followed by Gavin Hall, Ashton Oakes and Jamison Davault with nine apiece.
The Rams pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Raiders 23-12 to take a 46-29 halftime lead. Paragould led 59-41 after the third quarter.
Jeremiah Turner scored 25 points to lead Nettleton (16-10, 4-7 conference). Brandon Anderson added 17 points and DeShun Jackson finished with eight for the Raiders, who played without guard DaVares Whitaker for the third consecutive game.