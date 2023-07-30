Paragould wins American Legion state championship

CONWAY — Paragould Glen Sain GMC defeated Conway twice Thursday night to win the Senior American Legion state baseball tournament at the University of Central Arkansas’ Bear Stadium.
Needing two victories in the championship round, Paragould opened a 5-0 lead in the first game Thursday and held on for a 6-4 victory to force the if-necessary contest. Conway scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to take a 6-5 lead in the second game, but GMC answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for an 8-6 victory that clinched the state championship.
“It’s been a long time coming. Paragould’s never won the state tournament and I’ve been doing since 1983,” said Paragould coach Randy Smith, whose team represents Arkansas American Legion Post 17. “We spent a lot of years trying to get there and we were finally able to win one.”
After winning two of three games in pool play, GMC (29-6) won its first two games in double-elimination bracket play, beating Bryant 16-1 and Fort Smith 9-8. A 10-2 loss to Conway on Tuesday pushed Paragould into the loser’s bracket, but GMC battled back with a 13-9 victory over Cabot on Wednesday to reach the championship round.
“We just had some kids step up, had some pitchers who hadn’t pitched a lot all year and they stepped up, did a good job. A lot of things went the right way,” Smith said. “Our kids really played well the last three games and we hit the baseball pretty well throughout the whole tournament. The two games we lost were to Conway and it was the same pitcher. He kind of had our number, but everybody else, we hit pretty good.”
Smith said Tyler Vincent was the winning pitcher in the first game Thursday against Conway. Matt Moore started the second game on the mound before yielding to Asher Griffin, who earned the victory in relief.
GMC first baseman Lane England was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
“Lane had a really good tournament. Somebody said he hit eight or nine doubles in the tournament,” Smith said. “We had several kids who could have gotten the award. We’ve got some good players and they stepped up and played real well.”
Smith said GMC had to get through the tournament despite limited innings from Tanner Pierce, one of the team’s top pitchers.
“One thing that’s still hurting us is one of our main ones, Tanner Pierce, has had a sore bicep and he didn’t pitch but seven innings in the tournament. That hurt us a bit,” Smith said. “Tyler Vincent, he might have won three games. He pitched well. Camden Farmer, I think he won a game and pitched well, and Ashton Williams, he pitched well for us. Those are kind of our main starters and they all did a pretty good job.”
Smith said catcher Trey Fikes and right fielder Hayden Nazarenus both belted multiple home runs in the state tournament.
GMC advances to the Mid-South Regional tournament this week in Pelham, Ala. Paragould will open the tournament against Washington, Mo., on Wednesday.
“I think it will be a good trip,” Smith said. “They send a bus to pick us up and take us down there, and they pay everything. It should be a fun trip for the guys.”