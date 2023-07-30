Paragould wins American Legion state championship

Paragould Glen Sain GMC, representing Post 17, won the Senior American Legion state championship Thursday night in Conway. The team includes (front, from left) Trey Fikes, tournament MVP Lane England, Easton Hatch, Tyler Vincent, Kayson Becker, Ashton Williams, Sam Bunting, Hayden Nazarenus, Asher Griffin, (back, from left) coach Randy Smith, Brooks Nigut, Camden Farmer, Griffin Duvall, Matt Moore, Matt Gardner, Tanner Pierce, Peyton Branum and coach Tyler Smith. Paragould, which has a 29-6 season record, advances to the Mid-South Regional tournament in Pelham, Ala.

 Submitted photo

CONWAY — Paragould Glen Sain GMC defeated Conway twice Thursday night to win the Senior American Legion state baseball tournament at the University of Central Arkansas’ Bear Stadium.

Needing two victories in the championship round, Paragould opened a 5-0 lead in the first game Thursday and held on for a 6-4 victory to force the if-necessary contest. Conway scored twice in the top of the sixth inning to take a 6-5 lead in the second game, but GMC answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for an 8-6 victory that clinched the state championship.