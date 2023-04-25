PARAGOULD — For Paragould High School multi-sport standout Caleb Jiles, a dream came true on Friday when he made his commitment to the University of Central Arkansas as a preferred walk-on with the Bears football program.
Jiles, who played both football and basketball for the Rams, said he has been in communication with the coaching staff at UCA but is not certain what position he will fill.
“I’m working on my route running,” he said, regarding preparations he is making for taking his game to the next level. He noted he was also putting in time in the weight room.
The all-state selection recorded 22 receptions for 402 yards and four touchdowns during his senior season at Paragould. He also had two interceptions on defense for the Rams.
He said UCA’s facilities and the quality of the coaching staff played a major part in his decision.
Jiles will also be following in the footsteps of two uncles, Willie Davis and Tyree Davis, who also played at UCA. Wilie Davis was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, and Tyree Davis was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent most of his professional career playing for the Montreal Allouettes in the Canadian League.
Having transferred from Riverview his junior year, Jiles played basketball two years, earning all-conference honors his senior year, and joined the football program his senior year under Coach David Gunn, who spent one season with the Rams.
Jiles said he learned a lot being part of a rebuilding program at Paragould.
“We worked hard every day,” he said. “It definitely was a challenge. Next year, I think the program will get even stronger with the new coach.”
He is looking forward to being able to continue playing football as he moves on to his college experience. He said being a part of team is important to him.
“I liked the early morning practice with the team,” he said of his time with the Paragould football program. “Getting to go to work with them every morning.”