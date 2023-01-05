HIGHLAND — Stella Parker scored a career-high 33 points Tuesday night to lead Brookland to a 53-45 victory over Highland in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Brookland (12-4, 5-0 conference) carried an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday evening’s Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament championship game against Nettleton. Tuesday’s victory was the Lady Bearcats’ 10th in 11 games.
Highland (10-4, 4-1 conference) led 14-6 after the first quarter and 23-17 at halftime. Brookland rallied to take a 35-33 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Sadie Meyer scored 18 points and Emma Hyslip added 14 for Highland.
Highland won the junior high game 35-21 and also prevailed in the seventh-grade game.
Cabot 56, Jonesboro 27
CABOT – Cabot defeated Jonesboro 56-27 Tuesday night in 6A-Central senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Panthers, who are ranked third overall in the Arkansas Sports Media poll, led 24-5 after the first quarter and 35-9 at halftime. Cabot (15-1, 1-0 conference) extended its lead to 54-15 at the end of the third quarter.
Jimaria Jackson scored eight points and Bramyia Johnson added seven for Jonesboro (7-9, 0-1 conference).
Corning 54, Osceola 36OSCEOLA – Whitley Bolen scored 17 points Tuesday to lead Corning to a 54-36 victory over Osceola in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Kenlie Watson and Madison Montana added 11 points each for the Lady Bobcats (14-3, 4-1 conference). Kayla Newson and Amarah Thomas scored 11 points each for Osceola (9-5, 3-2 conference).
Tuckerman 59, Walnut Ridge 26
TUCKERMAN – Kenzie Soden scored 20 points Tuesday as Tuckerman cruised past Walnut Ridge 59-26 in 3A-2 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Ansley Dawson added 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs (14-4, 3-1 conference). Tuckerman led 15-8 after the first quarter, 27-14 at halftime and 52-18 after the third quarter.
Taylor Forrester led Walnut Ridge with eight points.
Tuckerman won the junior girls’ game 44-20.
Wynne 46, Trumann 42
TRUMANN – Wynne edged Trumann 46-42 in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
Josilynne Scott scored 20 points and Danielle Kerr added 12 for Wynne.
Dajunique Jones hit three 3-pointers while leading Trumann with 13 points. Chelsy Jones added nine points for the Lady Wildcats, who led 24-23 at halftime and 35-34 after the third quarter.
Trumann won the junior girls’ game 45-22, led by Tayesha Chappell with 17 points, Oshua Smith with 10 and Dalaney Osment with nine.
Batesville 69, Greenbrier 51
BATESVILLE – Salice Speed scored 15 points Tuesday to lead Batesville to a 69-51 victory over Greenbrier in senior girls’ basketball.
Sophie Poole and Hadley Cunningham added 13 points each for the Lady Pioneers.
Annabeth McKenzie scored 13 points and Jade Steele added 11 for Greenbrier.