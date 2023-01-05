HIGHLAND — Stella Parker scored a career-high 33 points Tuesday night to lead Brookland to a 53-45 victory over Highland in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.

Brookland (12-4, 5-0 conference) carried an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday evening’s Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament championship game against Nettleton. Tuesday’s victory was the Lady Bearcats’ 10th in 11 games.