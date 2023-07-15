BROOKLAND — Brookland boys’ soccer coach Brandon Parsons thought his team had a chance to be pretty good this year.
The Bearcats returned a couple of all-state players from 2022, including senior standout Gabe Guimond, and they had promising younger players moving into key roles as they started the season in February.
“It’s something we kind of built for,” said Parsons, who is the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year. “We thought this group of seniors was going to be really good and we knew we had freshmen and sophomores coming in, sophomores who got a lot of playing time last year and this group of freshmen that was a really solid group.”
The Bearcats put everything together as they produced an 18-3-1 record.
Brookland won the 4A-North championship, the only blemishes on its league record being a loss at Pulaski Robinson and a tie at Lisa West. The Bearcats avenged those results on their home field and won the rest of their conference matches to finish 12-1-1 in the league.
Seeded first from their conference, the Bearcats played two lengthy, dramatic matches in the Class 4A state tournament. Brookland rallied to defeat Nashville in penalty kicks in the first round, only to exit the tournament when Berryville prevailed over the fatigued Bearcats in a shootout the following day.
“It’s the first outright conference championship we’ve won, a heck of a season,” Parsons said. “Obviously we didn’t end up where we wanted at the end of the year, but we feel like finishing as a top-five team in 4A and having the record we had and the conference championship, it was a heck of a year.”
Parsons said Brookland had earned a share of a conference title twice in other seasons but didn’t enter the state tournament as a top seed either time.
A 1996 Jonesboro High School graduate, Parsons played soccer growing up and was on the first Hurricane boys’ soccer team as a senior. He coached middle school basketball after being hired by Brookland in 2004, then worked with the high school baseball and football teams.
Brookland named Parsons as its boys’ soccer coach when the program started in 2014. The Bearcats started with a junior varsity team that year, then fielded a varsity squad the following season.
“When we started the program, we had a bunch of the basketball players from Coach (Bobby) Gross’ 2014 state championship team,” said Parsons, who was the East head coach in the 2019 All-Star Game. “I had a bunch of those guys come out and I had some football players that I had been coaching.
“We had one freshman from El Salvador who came out and he was a really, really good soccer player. The rest of those guys were just good athletes and that’s really what we had for the first four, five, six years, just good athletes who weren’t necessarily soccer players and learned the game from the seventh, eighth, ninth grade on.
“This year all those freshmen I’ve got and most of those sophomores have played club soccer growing up and if they haven’t played club, they at least played through junior high with us at Brookland. It’s made a big difference having kids who come into their freshman year and they know how to play the game, or they’ve had some exposure to it at least.”
The Bearcats will return eight starters from their state quarterfinal lineup, Parsons said, and received some welcomed news when the Arkansas Activities Association revealed 2024-26 reclassification numbers in the spring. Brookland will remain in Class 4A in all sports except football for the upcoming cycle.
Parsons will be able to focus solely on soccer this fall for the first time since he no longer has football responsibilities.
“We’ve got a great setup,” he said. “We get to start in August at school and we get two periods every day. I get an hour and a half, two hours with those kids from August on. It makes a huge difference.”