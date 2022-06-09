Pascoe earns place in NCAA steeplechase final

EUGENE, Ore. — Arkansas State’s Bennett Pascoe advanced to the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field for the second consecutive season.
Posting a season-best time of 8:34.93 in Wednesday night’s semifinals, the senior from Conway finished fifth in heat two to automatically advance. Pascoe will be joined by 11 other runners in the race that begins at 8:24 tonight on ESPN2.
Pascoe began Wednesday’s semifinal race in the back of the pack, but moved up and cruised to the finish without falling lower than sixth after the second full lap. He saved his best lap for last, posting a split of 1:05.63 over the final lap.
The first Arkansas State athlete to qualify in back-to-back NCAA Outdoor Championships since Carter Shell in 2018 and 2019, Pascoe earned second-team All-America honors last season with an 11th place finish in the steeplechase.
Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton won the second heat and posted the fastest time (8:23.13) of the evening. BYU’s Kenneth Rooks won the first heat and had the second-best time of the semifinals, 8:24.88.
Pascoe, the two-time Sun Belt Conference champion in the steeplechase, beat his previous best time of the season by nearly five seconds on Wednesday. He holds the school record in the event with a time of 8:31.72 from last year’s NCAA semifinals.