MARION — Marion’s fourth-quarter scoring flurry ended Jonesboro’s bid for an outright 6A-East conference championship Thursday night.
The Patriots scored 21 consecutive points to take a two-touchdown lead and held off the Hurricane for a 50-43 victory in the regular-season finale.
Jonesboro (7-3, 6-1 conference) saw its six-game winning streak end. Co-champions of the 6A-East with El Dorado, the Hurricane will receive a first-round bye as the conference’s No. 1 seed in the 6A state playoffs.
Running back Cam Anderson sparked the Patriots (4-6, 4-3 conference) with 301 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 38 carries. Quarterback Ben Gerrard completed 11-of-19 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns.
Jonesboro lost despite a big night from wide receiver Kavon Pointer, who had 13 receptions for 187 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Rykar Acebo was 26-of-43 passing for 367 yards and five touchdowns, with two interceptions.
Acebo’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Pointer put Jonesboro on the scoreboard first. Anderson countered with his first touchdown on an 11-yard run, with the Hurricane blocking the extra point to keep a 7-6 lead.
Jonesboro closed the first-quarter scoring on Acebo’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Washington.
Anderson pulled Marion within 14-13 when he scored on another 11-yard run. Acebo found Pointer on a 4-yard touchdown pass, but Gerrard countered with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Donnie Cheers as the Patriots closed within 21-20 at halftime.
Jonesboro opened the second half with a touchdown drive as Acebo scored on a 15-yard run. Gerrard answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Catt and Dylan Pieri kicked a 35-yard field goal, giving Marion its first lead at 29-28.
Jonesboro regained the lead early in the fourth quarter on Acebo’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Pointer and a two-point conversion pass to Washington. The Hurricane was unable to finish its next drive, however, and Gerrard connected with Catt on an 80-yard touchdown pass as Marion tied the game at 36.
Jonesboro lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Anderson scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard run. Anderson broke a 61-yard touchdown run to give the Patriots a 50-36 lead.
Running back Markevious Pickett, who finished with 156 rushing/receiving yards, took a short pass 79 yards to put Jonesboro in scoring position again. Acebo threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Pointer, closing the gap to seven points, but Marion recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.
Harrisburg 49, Palestine-Wheatley 0
PALESTINE – Harrisburg hammered Palestine-Wheatley 49-0 Thursday night in 3A-3 conference football to finish the regular season with a three-game winning streak.
The Hornets (5-5, 4-3 conference) earned the No. 4 seed from the 3A-3 for the state playoffs. They will visit the 3A-6 runner-up next week in the first round.
Harrisburg took a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter. Colby Summers scored on a 5-yard run, Will Cronin reached the end zone on a 1-yard run and Jace Heeb scored on a 1-yard run.
The Hornets led 43-0 at halftime. Samuel Moore scored on a 37-yard run to start the second-quarter scoring. Brylan Honeycutt followed with a 15-yard touchdown run and Heeb added a 1-yard touchdown run.
Marcus Barlow scored Harrisburg’s final touchdown on a 6-yard run in the third quarter.
Marked Tree 14, Cross County 6
MARKED TREE – Aidan McGuire and Jaylen Bradley both rushed for more than 100 yards on Thursday night as Marked Tree defeated Cross County 14-6 in 2A-3 conference football.
McGuire led the Indians (4-5, 1-3 conference) with 159 yards on 21 carries. Bradley added 149 yards on 23 rushing attempts.
Jaden Neal put Marked Tree on the board first when he scored on a 17-yard run in the third quarter. Cross County (1-8, 0-4 conference) closed within 8-6 later in the third quarter, but Bradley scored on a 24-yard run in the fourth quarter to set the final score.