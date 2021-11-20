Patriots eliminate Hurricane

JONESBORO — A slow start left the Jonesboro Hurricane facing a deficit it couldn't overcome Friday night in the Class 6A state football quarterfinals.
Little Rock Parkview scored the first 14 points and led by as many as 21 in the first half at Cooksey-Johns Field. The Hurricane trailed by at least 14 points in the second half of a 41-21 loss to the Patriots.
While Parkview (9-3) moves on to play 6A-West rival Greenwood in the semifinals, Jonesboro (7-4) closed the season with its second consecutive loss. The Hurricane shared the 6A-East conference championship with El Dorado, which will play Marion in an all-East semifinal.
Parkview started the scoring with Jaylon White’s 52-yard touchdown pass to Willie Eackles. Jalon Smith caught a 15-yard touchdown pass as the Patriots’ lead grew to 14-0.
Jonesboro closed the first quarter down 14-7 after Rykar Acebo threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Washington and Tenison Roscoe kicked the extra point.
Eackles answered for Parkview on a 10-yard touchdown run and Darien Bennett scored on a 2-yard run to give the Patriots a 28-7 lead in the second quarter. Jonesboro closed within 28-14 at halftime after Kavon Pointer caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Acebo.
Parkview built its lead back to 35-14 on James Jointer’s 15-yard run in the third quarter. Jonesboro scored its final points on Acebo’s 10-yard pass to Pointer in the fourth quarter.
The Hurricane was unable to recover the onside kick and Jointer broke out of a pack to score on a 46-yard run to set the final score.