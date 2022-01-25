Patton out as ASU prepares for UTA, Texas State

JONESBORO — Arkansas State is looking at another week without its leading scorer in women’s basketball.
Junior guard Keya Patton did not play in last week’s losses at South Alabama and Troy after suffering a leg injury the previous week against Coastal Carolina. Interim head coach Destinee Rogers said Patton underwent an MRI exam Monday evening and will not play this week against Texas-Arlington or Texas State.
Patton, who was ruled out shortly before last Thursday’s 73-65 loss at South Alabama, is averaging 14.3 points per game. She scored 78 points in ASU’s first four Sun Belt Conference games with a high of 30 against Louisiana-Monroe.
“Obviously a tough week last week, losing one of your best players about 10 minutes before tip,” Rogers said during a video conference Tuesday. “It kind of weighed on the kids emotionally and you could just tell throughout that whole game (Thursday) we could just never get a rhythm. However, I still think it’s a game we probably should have won if we would have played a little bit better.
“I still think we were the better team in that game, but we learned a lot in that game. We quickly shifted to Troy the next day, did a lot of preparation for them, gave them a run for their money, and we had them. We just made some crucial mistakes down the stretch in the fourth quarter that you can’t make, especially when you’re playing against experienced teams.”
Rogers said the Red Wolves came back with a good practice Monday as they worked on issues that proved costly during their Alabama road trip. ASU (10-9, 3-3 Sun Belt) hosts UTA (11-5, 5-2) on Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by Saturday’s home game against Texas State (8-11, 3-4) at 1 p.m.
Freshman Lauryn Pendleton replaced Patton in the starting lineup for both games. After scoring six points against South Alabama, Pendleton produced 21 points while playing all 40 minutes in the loss to Troy.
Senior guard Morgan Wallace also played 40 minutes and junior guard Jireh Washington was on the court for 35 minutes as ASU used only seven players Saturday. Rogers indicated the Red Wolves will have a deeper rotation Thursday.
“I talked to some of the kids who didn’t play against Troy and I told them, ‘Hey, keep your head up. When your number is called, be ready,’” Rogers said. “We are going to try to utilize more on Thursday. Morgan played 40 minutes both games. We’ve got a lot of ballgames left, so that’s just hard to ask a player to play 40 minutes a game.
“We are going to try to utilize more because we only played seven on Saturday and we did get wore down a little bit, but it is tough when you’re battling injury. Jade Upshaw, her foot, she’s having an issue with the side of her foot, so we’re kind of working through that.”
Rogers said the Red Wolves will lean on Wallace, Washington and junior post Trinitee Jackson even more in Patton’s absence.
All three players have double-digit scoring averages on a team that scores better than 80 points per game. Washington averages 12.2 points per game, Jackson 11.9 and Wallace 10.8.
“I told Morgan, I said, ‘Listen, with everything that’s going, with being hit with some adversity right now, you have to be even more of a leader in a sense that you have to help these young kids. Even our experienced kids, if we’re struggling a little bit, you have to pick them up,’” Rogers said. “We have to figure out how to stay together, stay encouraged, continue believing and continue playing as hard as we can. If we do that, we’re going to have a shot. I said the same thing to Jireh, to Trinitee.”
The Red Wolves shot just 30.3 percent from the field in the loss at South Alabama. They bounced back to shoot 39.4 percent against Troy and held a 60-58 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Rogers said ASU spent a lot of time on zone offense Monday after struggling to score when Troy went to a zone defense Saturday.
Texas-Arlington swept Texas State last week, including Saturday’s 72-65 victory on the Bobcats’ home court. The Lady Mavs feature the Sun Belt’s leading scorer in 6-2 junior forward Starr Jacobs, who is averaging 19.6 points per game.
Rogers expects UTA to try to create a deliberate tempo.
“I think the key to the game is we have to play fast, try to push the tempo, because they want you to play a half-court game because they’re really good within their offense. They come off a lot of ball screens,” Rogers said. “Their kids are very high-IQ kids, again another experienced team. We just have to come in and play really, really hard. We need to be able to knock down shots because they’re going to sink in and try to cover TJ.
“We have to share the ball. I thought we did a better job at Troy of sharing the ball, and the bottom line is whenever the game is on the line, your players have to make plays. I tell my top dogs that when the game is on the line, you have to get the ball and you’ve got to go make a play. My coaches told me that whenever I was playing, and I’m proud to do that with my players now.”