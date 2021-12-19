JONESBORO — Led by five players scoring in double figures, including two who finished with a double-double, Arkansas State cruised to a 98-48 victory over Hendrix in women's basketball Sunday.
ASU (6-6) won its second consecutive game under interim head coach Destinee Rogers while posting season-best totals for points, field goals made (40), assists (27), rebounds (61) and blocked shots (9).
The Red Wolves got a career-high 23 points from junior guard Keya Patton. Senior guard Morgan Wallace picked up her second double-double of the season and 13th of her career, finishing with 22 points, a season-tying 11 rebounds and season-best seven assists.
Junior forward Talia Roldan collected her first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while junior guard Jireh Washington and freshman guard Lauryn Pendleton added 15 and 11 points, respectively.
The Red Wolves saw five players score in double digits for the second consecutive outing and got a season-high 42 points from their bench as eight of their 10 players who saw action registered at least four points.
Patton scored nine of the first 12 points for the Red Wolves as ASU distanced itself early with a 20-0 run to lead 25-4 with under a minute left in the first quarter. A trey by Hendrix's Kennedi Burns with 11 seconds remaining made it 25-7 after the first 10 minutes of play.
Hendrix opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run to trim the deficit to 25-17 before the Red Wolves found their groove midway through the period, going on an 18-4 run to lead by 22. ASU went into the locker room with a 43-23 halftime lead.
The Red Wolves scored the first nine points out of the locker room to extend their lead to 54-43 before going on to outscore the Warriors 35-17 and 20-8 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
ASU connected on 40-of-84 shots from the field for a .476 percentage, making the second most field goals in school history. The Red Wolves' defense limited Hendrix to an 18-of-67 shooting performance that resulted in just a .269 percentage.
A-State concludes its non-conference slate Wednesday with a trip to SIU-Edwardsville. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m.