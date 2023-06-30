Payne earns All-American honor at DBU

Dallas Baptist freshman tennis player Jenna Payne, a 2022 Jonesboro High School graduate, earned ITA All-American honors in doubles this season.

 Dallas Baptist athletics

JONESBORO — Jenna Payne concluded her freshman year at Dallas Baptist University by being recognized among the best in NCAA Division II tennis.

Payne and doubles partner Angela Charles-Alfred became DBU’s first All-Americans in the sport earlier this month, honored by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association after finishing eighth in the final ITA national doubles rankings.

