Payne earns All-American honor at DBU

JONESBORO — Jenna Payne concluded her freshman year at Dallas Baptist University by being recognized among the best in NCAA Division II tennis.
Payne and doubles partner Angela Charles-Alfred became DBU's first All-Americans in the sport earlier this month, honored by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association after finishing eighth in the final ITA national doubles rankings.
In addition to receiving All-America recognition, Payne was a first-team All-Lone Star Conference selection in doubles after her stellar season with Charles-Alfred. Ranked No. 1 in the South Central Region, the DBU duo ended the season with an 18-3 record.
Payne, a former Jonesboro High School tennis standout, said her freshman success was even more a surprise because of health issues last fall.
"It was a great accomplishment just because my fall season, I ended up having (gallbladder) surgery," Payne said in a telephone interview Wednesday. "To be able to come back and to be No. 1 in our region and one in conference, and then five in the nation — we ended up finishing eighth in the nation, but we got as high as five — for doubles, it was absolutely incredible."
Payne began her season by being named Lone Star Conference Player of the Week in February. In the Lady Patriots' victories over the University of Dallas and Texas Wesleyan, she was a combined 3-0 in singles and doubles.
While she was a four-time state singles champion at Jonesboro High School, Payne said doubles is her favorite because of the logistics that go into playing with a partner.
"I started out playing four doubles for my team during the fall and I worked my way up to one, which is really, really cool," she said. "Just playing with the right person, I learned so much, but I've always been around it. My coaches were really heavy into doubles, so I learned the positionings very early in life."
Charles-Alfred, a graduate transfer from Xavier (La.) University, and Payne were 8-0 against Lone Star Conference opponents.
Payne enjoyed the opportunity to learn from a more experienced doubles partner.
"It was a really exciting challenge because I had a veteran as my doubles partner," she said. "I really took it as a learning experience and I learned a ton from my doubles partner, but we also talked to each other as partners and equals. It was very much a team effort."
Payne had a 9-8 singles record as a freshman, including a 4-2 record in conference play, while going up against players who were older in many instances.
"I was one of three freshmen who came in and all three of us ended up playing in the lineup in singles or doubles. There was a little bit of an experience factor, but at the same time there's a level of respect no matter what age you are, just because we're all playing collegiate tennis," Payne said. "We're all at that level, we've all had to make sacrifices, so there's some respect in it, but tennis-wise, the experience can sometimes get intimidating. But now that I technically am an experienced player, I get to see the other side of it and I've really learned a lot."
Payne, who has a 3.78 grade point average, has been coaching at Walnut Creek Country Club in Mansfield, Texas, since the end of the season.
Next week, Payne will travel to Germany with DBU teammate Leonie Schondelmaier, who is from Erdmannhausen, Germany. Their plans are to play in Germany and possibly Switzerland and France as well, Payne said.
"I'm super, super excited. I'm going to be playing club or league tennis with one of my roommates," Payne said. "I'm super excited to do that. It will be a new experience. I've never been out of the country."
When the Lady Patriots begin play in the fall, Payne will have a new doubles partner. Charles-Alfred's eligibility has expired, though she will remain with the team as a graduate assistant, Payne said.
"I'm really excited to still have her on the team and to kind of pick her brain about everything else, because she's a wonderful coach," Payne said. "I have no clue who my doubles partner will be this time around, but I'm excited to figure it out."