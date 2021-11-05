Payne, Rogers savor career feat

JONESBORO — Jonesboro’s Jenna Payne and Valley View’s Cydney Rogers were well aware of the expectations going into the final state tennis tournament of their high school years.
Payne and Rogers captured state singles championships in their respective classifications as freshmen, sophomores and juniors. The assumption that they would win again as seniors added pressure to their pursuit of an impressive career achievement – four state titles in four seasons.
“I always say the state tournament makes me more nervous than any other tournament because we’re expected to win,” Rogers said during a joint interview with Payne.
“The expectations, people come up to me in the hallways and they’re like, ‘Hey, are you going to win for us this year?’” Payne added. “We’ve only lost, combined, maybe five matches total in our whole careers.”
“It’s pretty stressful,” Rogers said.
Both handled the stress and the competition to complete a remarkable four-year sweep.
Payne won Class 5A singles for the fourth consecutive season, defeating Little Rock Parkview’s Emmory Simmons in the finals at Hot Springs.
Rogers prevailed in Class 4A singles four years in a row, defeating Pulaski Robinson’s Zayla Ware in the championship match in Little Rock after Ware rallied to force a decisive third set.
“I almost passed out,” Payne said of her reaction to a fourth consecutive state title.
“Same,” Rogers added. “That was the most I have ever cried after winning a tennis match. It’s been a long four years for the both of us. I know it meant a lot.”
While they play for different high schools, Rogers and Payne have worked out together since they were about 7 years old at the Trim Gym, with Rogers also training at Jonesboro Country Club. Payne has also spent time training in Dallas, while Rogers trained in Florida for a while.
For them, the sport is a year-round pursuit, played in all kinds of weather in places all over the region. Junior tennis, they said, has a higher level of intensity, and both have made sacrifices to excel.
“We’ll train five days a week, leave early on a Friday, go play a tournament and then be back in school on Monday. Then train again on Monday,” Payne said. “As you get older, tournaments get longer and so we went from playing Saturday-Sunday to Friday-Saturday-Sunday, then Friday-Saturday-Sunday-Monday. It’s crazy.”
“We play outside in January and February. I’ve been on the court while it was snowing before,” Rogers said. “We’ve been all over the South. They’ve opened up tournaments now, so you can pretty much go play wherever you want.”
While their paths may have crossed only once on the court in high school, Payne and Rogers became competitors as they trained together.
It took until the last couple of years for them to understand that was a good thing, Payne said.
“It was something we were going to help each other with and again, it’s mental obstacles,” Payne said. “I think we’re definitely partners in this. You want to be the best, but ultimately you want your competitor to be just as good and it pushes you more.”
“We’ve had our tennis drama over the years, like every single person who plays. Everybody goes through it,” Rogers added. “But we’ve grown a lot, especially in the last year, and we just really realize we’re not here to try beat each other. We’re trying to make each other better. Luckily we have a lot of guys as well on the Jonesboro team we get to train with as well and our freshman player at Valley View. We’re pretty lucky with some of the people that we’re getting to hit with, great coaches as well.”
Payne has verbally committed to play tennis at Dallas Baptist University and will sign Wednesday during a ceremony with Jonesboro seniors in other sports. Rogers is going through the recruiting process and also plans to sign with a college program.
While they will keep playing tennis, both have interests well beyond the court in college.
“You have to know what you want when you go into college. Do you want to eat, sleep and breathe tennis?” said Payne, whose goal is to be a lead organizer for nonprofit organizations. “I’m a part of various volunteer opportunities here and my school (DBU) actually goes into those as well, so I get to continue volunteering and that’s something I want to do in the future.”
“We have intentions to go into jobs that are not tennis. I know I want to go premed or something like that,” Rogers said. “I love tennis, but it’s not something I see myself making a career out of. I’m really passionate about medicine and the sciences.”
Hip surgery kept Rogers from competing from late May until August this year. She went through physical therapy three times a week, with the goal of being ready for district and state competitions this fall, and she was determined to prevail when challenged in the state final.
“My coach, he’s trying to tell me it’s not that big a deal if it doesn’t go your way and I’m like, ‘Yes it is, I want to win this four times. I want to make history here,’” Rogers said. “I just tried to stay as calm as I could. I think my heart rate was probably 180 the whole entire match, just shaking.
“You just have to take it one at a time and that’s what we did. We were successful for four years. There’s nothing better you can ask for.”