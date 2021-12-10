CABOT — Nettleton built a 26-point lead in the fourth quarter Thursday and cruised to a 52-44 victory over Pulaski Academy in senior girls’ basketball at the Cabot Christmas Classic.
Briley Pena scored 26 points and added four assists for the Lady Raiders (6-2). McKenzie Williams finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Nettleton dominated the first three quarters, leading 18-6 after the first quarter and 35-16 at halftime. The Lady Raiders carried a 48-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Riley Smith scored 14 points for Pulaski Academy (3-4).
FNB Shootout
PARAGOULD — Paragould and Batesville were the winners Thursday on the first night in senior girls’ basketball at the First National Bank Shootout.
Paragould, the host school, defeated Brookland 65-34. Carson DeFries scored 18 points, Keimauri Brown 17 and Sam Wood 12 for the Lady Rams, who led 13-8 after the first quarter, 29-13 at halftime and 47-27 after the third quarter.
Neely Coggins led Brookland with eight points.
Batesville edged Greene County Tech 59-58 on Abby Hurley’s free throws in the final minute. Taylor Rush scored 23 points to lead the Lady Pioneers, hitting six 3-pointers, and Olivia Everetts added 13.
Kylie Stokes scored 24 points for GCT (5-2). Ava Carter added 11 points and Sierrah Floyd eight for the Lady Eagles, who led 52-44 after outscoring the Lady Pioneers 22-13 in the third quarter.
Manila 41, Hoxie 30
MANILA — Sadie McDonald scored 23 points Thursday night as Manila kept its record perfect with a 41-30 victory over Hoxie in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Madison Hitchcock added 16 points for the Lady Lions (11-0, 3-0 conference). Manila led 21-14 at halftime.
Jaecie Brown scored 19 points for Hoxie (4-3, 3-1 conference).
Manila (9-2, 3-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 47-9, led by Lucy Farmer with 21 points and Madison Tune and Kaylynn Harvey with eight each.
Wynne 59, Searcy 42
BATESVILLE — Darienne Carter scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds Thursday to lead Wynne to a 59-42 victory over Searcy in the senior girls’ division of the Lyon College Tournament.
Derriona Spencer added 14 points, while Z.B. Baker had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Yellowjackets (7-1).
Wynne defeated Greers Ferry West Side 54-42 on Wednesday, led by Spencer with 14 points and Carter with 10. The Lady Yellowjackets will play Southside today at 4:20 p.m. in a meeting of teams that are 2-0 in the four-team event.
BIC 48, EPC 45
LEPANTO — Buffalo Island Central scored the final five points to defeat East Poinsett County 48-45 in senior girls’ basketball Thursday despite having only four players on the court at the finish.
Two BIC players fouled out, leaving the Lady Mustangs (7-5, 2-2 2A-3) to finish the game with four players. Hallee Wells scored 12 points, Krystyn Hawkins 10, Lexi Riley eight and Arabella Oliver to lead BIC.
BIC led 13-11 after the first quarter. EPC rallied to lead 24-22 at halftime and 39-36 entering the fourth quarter.
Corning 58, Hillcrest 57
LYNN — Katie Hampton’s 3-pointer in the final minute capped a fourth-quarter comeback that lifted Corning to a 58-57 victory over Hillcrest in senior girls’ basketball Thursday.
Corning (5-2) never led until Hampton’s 3 with approximately 25 seconds to play. The Lady Bobcats outscored Hillcrest 21-6 in the final quarter as Whitley Bolen scored eight points and Hampton added six on two 3s. Bolen finished with 24 points and Hampton added 11 for Corning, which trailed 39-26 at halftime and 51-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Kennedy Brannon sank six 3s in the first half and led Hillcrest with 23 points.
Corning won the junior girls’ game 32-22, led by Reicken Rainwater with 16 points and Katie Karr with 13. Savanah Miesner led Hillcrest with 10 points.
Rector 40, Riverside 21
RECTOR — Rector built a 14-point halftime lead Thursday and went on to defeat Riverside 40-21 in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Cougars (7-4, 4-0 conference) led 12-1 after the first quarter, 21-7 at halfitme and 29-14 after the third quarter. Carly Rodden scored 11 points to lead Rector.
Kalli Blocker scored seven points for Riverside (6-7).
Riverside (14-1) won the junior girls’ game 57-29, led by Brooklyn Berry with 17 points and Ryley Eakins with 15. Maggie Rabjohn scored 14 points for Rector.
Tuckerman 41, Cedar Ridge 38
TUCKERMAN — Tuckerman held off Cedar Ridge for a 41-38 victory Thursday in 2A-2 senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Bulldogs (10-5, 2-0 conference) led 13-7 after the first quarter, 24-19 at halftime and 32-31 after the third quarter. Ansley Dawson scored 11 points and Kenzie Soden 10 for Tuckerman. Camdyn Gipson scored a game-high 13 points for Cedar Ridge.
Cedar Ridge won the junior girls’ game 28-23.
MacArthur 35, WM Wonder 7
JONESBORO — MacArthur led by 28 points at halftime Thursday on the way to a 35-7 victory over West Memphis Wonder in junior girls’ basketball.
MacArthur (5-3) led 20-0 after the first quarter and 29-1 at halftime. Nine players scored for MacArthur, led by Diamond Edwards with eight and Nae Nae Daniels with six.