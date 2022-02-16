Perimeter shooting lifts Lady Hurricane

JONESBORO — A key 5A-East conference game went Jonesboro’s way Tuesday night thanks to the Lady Hurricane’s perimeter shooting.
Ereauna Hardaway and Bramyia Johnson combined for 11 3-point baskets and 53 points as Jonesboro rallied past West Memphis 70-64. Hardaway hit six 3-pointers in scoring 32 points on a night when she reached 1,000 for her high school career.
Johnson added five 3s and 21 points as the Lady Hurricane (16-6, 10-1 conference) pushed its win streak to nine games and shoved West Memphis (14-7, 7-3) a little farther back in the 5A-East pack.
Jonesboro drilled seven of its 12 3s in the second half in scoring 46 points to erase a 32-24 halftime deficit. The Lady Hurricane took the lead for good in the third quarter while scoring 25 points, including 18 on six 3s.
Coach Jodi Christenberry said Jonesboro especially needed perimeter scoring Tuesday with West Memphis swarming center Destiny Thomas.
“It really shouldn’t surprise me because we have 3-point shooters on this team,” said Christenberry, whose team is ranked 10th overall in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll. “We’ve got three really, really good ones and tonight it kind of all just came together, and it really needed to because they were so compacted on Destiny that she just didn’t have a chance to get anything going under the basket. If there was ever a night we needed the 3-ball to go, it was tonight.”
West Memphis led 34-24 early in the third quarter. Jonesboro’s Allannah Orsby answered with a 3 and Thomas scored as the Lady Hurricane quickly cut its deficit in half.
Down 36-29, Jonesboro went on a 13-2 run that included two 3s by Hardaway and one by Johnson to build a 42-38 lead. Johnson drilled two more 3s in the last two minutes of the period as Jonesboro took a 49-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Devils scored five straight points to pull within 55-53 in the final period, but Johnson answered with a 3 at the 3:33 mark. Hardaway helped Jonesboro close out the game by hitting all 10 free throws she attempted in the fourth quarter, helping her finish 11-of-11 at the line.
Christenberry said Hardaway reached the 1,000-point career milestone on her 11th point Tuesday, which came on her first 3-pointer of the second half. She finished the night with 32 points after scoring 14 in the fourth quarter.
“This is a kid who just goes out there to win,” Christenberry said. “She doesn’t even realize and I didn’t realize she had that many, either. She’s just going out there to make shots to get us to win.”
Thomas added 11 points for Jonesboro, which recorded its highest point total since putting up 75 against Conway Christian in the second game of the season.
Aniya Price scored 17 points to lead West Memphis. Tyra Taylor added 14 points, followed by Clemisha Prackett and Janiyah Tucker with 12 each for the Lady Devils.
West Memphis led 32-24 at halftime after outscoring Jonesboro 16-9 in the second quarter.
“They were crashing the boards hard and they really, really wanted this game,” Christenberry said. “If we’re not hitting those shots, we lose by 20. That’s the difference. Our kids were hitting shots.”