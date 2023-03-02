Perimeter shooting sends A-State to second round

Arkansas State’s Terrance Ford Jr. (11) and Markise Davis (1) celebrate during the Red Wolves’ 86-69 victory over Coastal Carolina in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament Tuesday in Pensacola, Fla.

 Morgan Givens / Sun Belt Conference

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Arkansas State just kept knocking down shots Tuesday night, especially those beyond the 3-point line.

The 13th-seeded Red Wolves shot 52.8 percent from the field, including 14-of-25 from the 3-point line, to defeat 12th-seeded Coastal Carolina 86-69 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament at the Pensacola Bay Center.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Troy

Site: Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Fla.

Tipoff: 2 p.m.

Records: ASU 13-19, 4-14 SBC; Troy 19-12, 11-7

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: Troy, 16-11

Last meeting: Troy, 67-62, Feb. 16