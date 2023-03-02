Perimeter shooting sends A-State to second round

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Arkansas State just kept knocking down shots Tuesday night, especially those beyond the 3-point line.
The 13th-seeded Red Wolves shot 52.8 percent from the field, including 14-of-25 from the 3-point line, to defeat 12th-seeded Coastal Carolina 86-69 in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament at the Pensacola Bay Center.
ASU (13-19) collected its third win over the last four games with its biggest 3-point output since knocking down 14 against Tennessee-Martin in 2016. The Red Wolves will play fifth-seeded Troy (19-12) in the second round today at 2 p.m.
“It’s always great to get a win,” ASU coach Mike Balado said after his team won its Sun Belt tournament opener for the third consecutive season. “I told them in the locker room, ‘We don’t need lipstick. It doesn’t need to be pretty, it just needs to be a win.’”
Five Red Wolves connected from the 3-point line, with senior forward Markise Davis, sophomore guard Avery Felts and freshman guard Terrance Ford Jr. sinking four each.
Ford tied his season high with 25 points on 7-of-10 shooting, which included 4-of-4 from the 3-point line and added five assists. Davis was 4-of-11 from the 3-point line and finished with a season-high 20 points to go with six rebounds and two steals.
Forward Omar El-Sheikh led A-State on the boards by tying a season high with 15 rebounds, while also adding 13 points for his 11th double-double of the season. Felts added 12 points for the Red Wolves on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.
Coastal Carolina (11-20) shot 41.7 percent from the field, but that wasn’t enough to keep up with the Red Wolves, who grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and only had eight turnovers.
“We’ve always talked about being confident offensively. That’s one of our keys in every game, so I trust my guys taking good shots,” Balado said. “If they’re good looks, I want them to take them. I thought the penetration of the guards, especially in the first half, allowed other guys to get open.”
ASU finished the game without junior point guard Caleb Fields, who left with 7:22 remaining in the second half after being fouled on a drive to the basket and did not return. Fields has been playing with a fractured wrist since December.
Coastal Carolina jumped out to a seven-point lead on two occasions within the game’s first five minutes, but Arkansas State responded with a 17-0 run to take a 29-18 advantage with 7:23 remaining.
Davis was 4-of-10 from the 3-point line while scoring 14 points in the first half.
“It was a wonderful feeling because this is my last year and I want to go out with a bang,” Davis said. “So every shot I was making, or missing, it was just great.”
While A-State pushed the margin to 14 in the first half at 34-20, the Chanticleers closed the half on a 10-0 run to cut its deficit to just four points at the break.
“I thought tonight our team did an excellent job of sustaining a lead. We were down early, we weren’t making shots, but then we came on and I think had a 17-0 run. That was great for our morale,” Balado said. “They came back at the end of the half and for us to be able to sustain that in the second half, I think it’s a tribute to their maturity.
“It’s been a tough year with injuries. We don’t know Caleb Fields’ status. He went down pretty hard. I give these guys a lot of credit. They’ve never shown anything but extreme effort even in low numbers and even in a tough season, so I’m proud of them.”
Leading by one point, 54-53, at the 9:54 mark, the Red Wolves outscored the Chanticleers 17-8 over the next six minutes to open their first double-digit lead of the second half.
The stretch began with back-to-back buckets by forward Julian Lual and ended with a pair of big three-point buckets by Felts on consecutive possessions. Coastal Carolina wouldn’t get closer than eight points the rest of the way.
ASU has won back-to-back games for the first time since winning four in a row in December. Balado was asked whether his team’s health has anything to do with its recent uptick.
“We don’t talk about health, I don’t know if we’ve got any,” Balado joked. “What we do talk about is just continued resilience and focus. In February and March, there are no excuses. You either win or you’re done, no matter what players you have out there dressed, no matter what players are healthy. At this point, nobody is healthy. You just have to be as best prepared for the game.”
Coastal Carolina was led by three players scoring in double figures, including senior guard Antonio Daye with a team-high 24 points.
Troy swept two regular-season games against ASU, including a 67-62 victory in Jonesboro on Feb. 16. The Red Wolves led by as many as 10 points in the second half before falling short in the final minutes.
“I know we’re playing each other for the third time and (Troy’s) Scott Cross is a phenomenal coach, a great coach, one of the best guys I’ve ever met,” Balado said. “They’re going to be good, they’re good defensively, but that rest time gives us an opportunity and we’ve played in this arena, which is a difference too. Any neutral site when you can get in and make some shots, it’s always good.”