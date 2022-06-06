JONESBORO — Batterymates Jack Henry Pettit and Mason Pankey will play junior college baseball next spring after an impressive run at Brookland.
Pettit, the Bearcats’ No. 1 pitcher, signed with the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain while Pankey, Brookland’s catcher, signed with National Park College during the team banquet last week.
Bill Taylor, who retired as the Bearcats’ coach at the end of the season, believes both will have a chance to sign again after playing for their respective junior college teams.
“They’re going to represent us in a great way and I’m really proud of those two boys and what they’ve meant to our school,” Taylor said Monday.
Pettit, a right-hander, struck out 234 batters while walking just 52 in 149 innings during his Brookland career. He finished his career with a 17-4 record and a 1.69 career ERA after compiling a 5-4 record and a 1.52 earned run average this year, when he struck out 97 batters in 64.1 innings.
Opponents batted only .180 this year against Pettit, who recovered from shoulder surgery last fall to be ready by the Bearcats’ season opener.
“After having that serious shoulder surgery, a lot of people were asking all winter long, ‘Is Jack going to come back?’ In my mind, I knew he would,” Taylor said. “If it had been someone else, I wouldn’t have been able to answer so confidently, but he is an old school, throwback bulldog out there.
“Pitch counts don’t scare him, how often we might want to use him doesn’t bother him. He’s like (former Detroit Tigers pitcher) Jack Morris, he’s from a different time in terms of how hard it is to get the ball from him. He was a true No. 1 for us and his competitiveness is second to none.”
After earning the starting role at quarterback for the Bearcat football team, Pettit was injured during the season opener. He worked his way back to start the baseball opener against Greene County Tech in early March, pitching a two-hit shutout while striking out 12 against a team that went on to play in the Class 5A state tournament.
“We were going to try to ease him back in, but there was no getting that ball out of his hands that day or any day,” Taylor said. “He just finishes what he starts, he lands all his pitches for strikes, and he fields his position. He just competes. He’s the kind of guy you want on your team for sure.”
Taylor said Pettit’s top velocity is around 84-85 miles per hour, adding that he has a deceptive delivery.
“There’s a lot of motion in his delivery and he really hides the ball,” Taylor said. “He doesn’t just overpower people, but he’s got enough fastball and the way he hides it, it makes it seem like he’s throwing much harder.”
Pankey caught for a pitching staff that had a 1.63 earned run average. His fielding percentage was nearly perfect at .996 as he committed only one error all season.
Taylor said Pankey, who was a two-year starter at catcher, was a workhorse behind the plate.
“As I stop and think about it, in my mind’s eye, I don’t see him running to the backstop. He blocked everything and he just did an outstanding job behind the plate in leading our pitching staff, which we were really proud of our staff,” Taylor said. “Solid bat, hard worker, tough kid. I’m really excited for him to get this opportunity to keep playing. He is a really fine young man and an outstanding teammate.”
Pankey was also a key part of the Brookland lineup offensively. He finished with a .400 batting average and drove in 26 runs despite missing five games.
“He was out for a while with a concussion, but he bounced back. We had to hold him back to keep him from running out on the field,” Taylor said. “He’s always had bat-to-ball skills. He’s not a power guy, he’s a gap guy, and when he stays on his middle and away approach, he’s an outstanding hitter.”