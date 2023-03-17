PIGGOTT — Piggott High School multi-sport standout Shawn-Hudson Seegraves signed to continue his education and basketball career at Crowley’s Ridge College during a ceremony Wednesday.

Seegraves, a 6-foot-4 senior point guard, led the Mohawks in scoring (18.6 points per game), rebounding (nine per game), assists (100), steals (70) and blocked shots (28). He shot 56 percent inside the 3-point line.