PIGGOTT — Piggott High School multi-sport standout Shawn-Hudson Seegraves signed to continue his education and basketball career at Crowley’s Ridge College during a ceremony Wednesday.
Seegraves, a 6-foot-4 senior point guard, led the Mohawks in scoring (18.6 points per game), rebounding (nine per game), assists (100), steals (70) and blocked shots (28). He shot 56 percent inside the 3-point line.
Against state-tournament level teams (eight), Seegraves averaged 21.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. For his career, he scored 1,273 points while averaging 17 points and seven rebounds per game.
A two-time all-conference player and an All-NEA Tournament selection this year, Seegraves is the son of Piggott High School Principal/AD/tennis coach/boys’ basketball coach Paul Seegraves. His older sister, Emilee, played tennis and junior varsity basketball for Blue Mountain (Miss.) College.
CRC, which is coached by Chris Perkins, competes in the Continental Athletic Conference of NAIA. The Pioneers finished seventh in the 14-team conference this season.
“I like the home feel of the campus and everyone was very accommodating. They made me feel wanted,” Seegraves said of CRC. “Coach Perkins is a great coach and I look forward to playing for him.”
Coach Seegraves said, “Shawn-Hudson is a great leader and student of the game. He has the work ethic and competitiveness to help him succeed at the next level. I appreciate Coach Perkins for giving him a chance to pursue his dream.”
Seegraves was a four-time all-state tennis player for the Mohawks, winning two state championships in Class 3A. He won the state championship in singles his senior year and doubles his junior year. He was also state runner-up in singles his freshman year.
Piggott won the Class 3A team tennis championship last fall and the Mohawks were the runner-up in Seegraves’ freshman and junior years. He compiled a 102-6 career record in singles and doubles.
Seegraves also plays baseball and was named the team’s outstanding defensive player his junior season. He plays center field, shortstop, and pitcher for the Mohawks.
A member of the Beta Club as well as FBLA and FFA, Seegraves has a 4.0 grade point average.